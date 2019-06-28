Sofia Vergara Called ‘Bangin’ In Soaking-Wet Gold Bikini Throwback

Sofia Vergara has taken her fans on a trip down memory lane. The Modern Family star’s June 28 Instagram update came as a full 1990s throwback. It sent out this 46-year-old’s early looks and bikini body – fans are still getting over the snaps.

Earlier today, Sofia updated her Instagram, posting three pictures that showed the brunette as she appeared two decades ago. Sofia had been photographed in a tiny gold bikini. The full-frontal photos mostly showed the star soaking wet as she posed in a swimming pool. Water splashing across Sofia’s body added effect, but these pictures were all about Sofia. The metallic two-piece was flaunting this former model’s curves like nobody’s business. The super-tight upper sent fans Sofia’s ample cleavage while the briefs showcased her toned and shapely hips. With her abs on display and her skin glistening from the moisture, Sofia was sizzling.

The three photos offered continuity. While the first showed Vergara covered in water, the second was less busy. Here, Sofia simply posed for the camera waist-deep in the pool. Her long dark hair was wet, but her skin appeared dry. Arguably offering the best view of Sofia’s killer abs and sexy cleavage, the third snap showed the actress with her arms behind her head. This shot also threw out some underboob. All three images sent fans the star’s effortless beauty and piercing, direct gaze.

Fan comments have been pouring in.

“Bangggginnnn,” one fan wrote.

Taking the traditional spelling of “banging” and adding on extra letters seemed to be their way of throwing out the ultimate praise.

“Only person who gets hotter with time” was another comment.

As one of the celebrity world’s age-defying symbols, this actress is known for being a hottie despite her 46 years. The Colombian-born star’s oozing sexuality and fiery body have become iconic. Sofia might tone it down for her denim partnership with retail giant Walmart, but her high-waisted jeans don’t hide her sex appeal. At the same time, Vergara is loved for her huge personality, humor, and quick wit.

Sofia has been interviewed about just how she manages to look this sensational. Speaking to Health, the actress revealed how she pays attention to her nutrition.

“I eat a lot of vegetables, and I eat blueberries, and I drink green tea. And I add, like, a spoon of powdered collagen to chamomile tea at night—I don’t know what that does [laughs] but I do it! And I try to drink lots of water.”

Clearly, clean eating is working.