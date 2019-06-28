Elsa Hosk Shows Mile-Long Legs In Blazer And Miniskirt

Victoria’s Secret model Elsa Hosk treated her 5.4 million Instagram followers to a sexy outfit selfie in Lebanon that showed off her mile-long legs. While the look isn’t as revealing as many of the ones she wears on the red carpet or on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway, fans were in awe of her style and her toned legs.

Hosk was so in love with the vintage Dior suit she was wearing that she actually did a mini photo shoot in Beirut, Lebanon, near a stunning fountain. In the photos, Hosk is wearing an oversized blush pink blazer with a simple white tank underneath, a pink miniskirt, and a pair of sexy, strappy white sandals.

She showed her fans the outfit from every possible angle, including a casual pose where she’s rolling up her sleeve, and from a full-frontal angle. The combination of the vintage suit and the stunning background makes Hosk look like she stepped straight out of a magazine photo shoot. Her signature blonde hair is falling around her shoulders in tousled waves. The strappy sandals definitely add a more modern feel to the vintage look as does the short length of the miniskirt.

Her followers loved the impromptu photo shoot, which racked up over 138,000 likes in less than 24 hours. One follower commented, “obsessed with this look.”

Judging by the comments, it seems that Hosk is supporting secondhand shops in her quest for the perfect style. Many fans tagged a Los Angeles-based store that sells vintage and recycled/reworked designer clothing called RE: the shop. The store itself commented on the post, praising Hosk for her fashion choices.

“Thank you QUEEN for supporting our company and sustainable shopping.”

While Hosk is always wearing the latest fashions in campaigns and on photo shoots, when it comes to her own style, she’s not afraid to dig through the archives.

Hosk made waves last year by being the model chosen to wear the Fantasy Bra at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The blonde bombshell earned her Angel wings in 2014 and has been with the brand ever since. She spoke with Harper’s Bazaar about the glamorous bras she’s worn over the years as well as where she hopes her career goes in the future.