Nicaraguan Fitness Model Dolly Castro Sizzles In Neon Green Dress In New Instagram Photo

Dolly Castro has been rocking neon dresses as of late, and her Instagram fans are loving it. To the delight of her legion of followers, the Nicaraguan bombshell took to the popular social media platform on Thursday to share a sizzling snapshot of herself busting out of the skimpy, figure-hugging number, putting her famous curves on full display.

In the photo in question, the fitness model and social media influencer is standing indoors somewhere in a Los Angeles — as the geotag she included with her post indicated — while rocking a bright, neon green dress that features long sleeves that attach to an otherwise strapless dress. It also boasts an asymmetric neckline that appears to be higher on her left side and plunges toward the opposite. The minidress cuts short high on the model’s thighs, showing off Castro’s fit, voluptuous legs while also helping accentuate her pert derriere.

According to the tag Castro included with her photo, the dress is by Pretty Little Thing, a brand she often promotes on her Instagram page. The dress is listed on Pretty Little Thing’s website as the Neon Lime Bardot Bodycon Dress.

Castro is wearing her light brown hair in a perfect middle part and down in straight strands that cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest and back.

Castro accessorized her look with a black leather purse and black heeled sandals that match the purse and counter the brightness of the neon dress. Castro is also rocking a sultry golden-brown smokey eye balanced by nude lipstick, while bronzer helps accentuate the structure of her face, particularly her cheekbones.

The model is looking at the camera with a smile on her lips and an intense gaze made even deeper thanks to her perfectly manicured, fierce brows.

At the time of this writing, the post, which Castro shared with her impressive 6.2 million Instagram followers, racked up nearly 30,000 likes and more than 500 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the fitness guru took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to comment on the dress she is wearing.

“I need this dress,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a green heart and a heart-eyes emoji.

“Ahh, loving these neons,” another fan chimed in.

“This color looks so G[OO]D on you!!” a third fan added, using two green heart emoji in place of the “O”s in the word “good.”