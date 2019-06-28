‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kelsey Merritt Rocks Minuscule String Bikini During ‘Golden Mykonos Hour’

Kelsey Merritt’s bikini body is all over Instagram again, and her fans are certainly excited about it.

On Friday, June 28, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue model shared a brand new photo from a recent shoot in Mykonos, Greece, that left nearly every inch of her bronzed skin completely on display. The camera caught Kelsey at a bit of a distance, sitting with her knees folded on top of a plush lounge chair that had a pink towel spread across it. Around her were several other bikini-clad women, though it was clear that the 22-year-old was the focal point of the picture, and it’s very clear why.

The Filipino bombshell caught the gaze of the camera, staring it down with a fierce, sensual look while rocking a barely-there tan bikini that left very little to the imagination. Her triangle-style top provided very little coverage to her voluptuous assets and poured cleavage out from every angle, tying in two delicate bows in the middle of her back and at the nape of her neck.

The bottom piece of the set was equally as risque and did nothing but favors for her famous curves. The itty-bitty piece covered only what was necessary, leaving her curvy booty and long, toned legs completely exposed. It was secured by tight knots high on her hips, drawing attention to her flat midsection and impressive abs.

There appeared to be a slight breeze while the moment was captured, as the stunner’s long, brunette locks blew in front of her face. She had her tresses all flipped over to one side, spilling over her shoulder. She sported a gorgeous minimal makeup look as well, letting her natural beauty and striking features shine.

Fans of the model went absolutely wild for the newest addition to her feed which, according to its caption, was taken during the “golden” hour in Mykonos. At the time of this writing, the sultry shot has already been awarded more than 90,000 likes after just six hours of going live on Instagram, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Wowwww this is amazing,” one fan wrote.

“Giiiiirl, wow! No words!!! One of my fave photos of yours! So stunning,” commented another.

Others praised Kelsey leaving the photo unedited and showing off her stretch marks, which one fan said were “pretty.”

This is the second post that the babe — who also models for Victoria’s Secret — has shared from her recent campaign in Greece. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model also sent her fans into a frenzy earlier this week in a gorgeous floral bikini that sent temperatures soaring on the social media platform.