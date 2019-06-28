Emily Ratajkowski Bursts Out Of Plunging Dress While Eating Pancakes On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski enjoyed a late night breakfast in style on Thursday evening. The 28-year-old model shared a post on Instagram showing off a yummy midnight pancake — and some eye-catching cleavage — to her fans.

The photo on Ratajkowski’s Instagram feed showed the I Feel Pretty actress sitting in a booth at a table in Paris, France, with a white plate holding a single, buttered pancake in front of her. Fans were likely focusing their eyes just above the breakfast food, though. Ratajkowski wore a sparkling white dress with a dangerously deep neckline that traveled down past her chest. She placed her elbows on the table and squeezed them against the sides of her chest in a way that made her cleavage nearly pop out of the center of the dress.

Aside from the dress, Ratajkowski’s look was fairly simple — she wore pink and gold rope bracelets on one wrist, two gold bangles on the other, and a few rings on her finger. Meanwhile, the model kept a makeup-free face and let her long brown locks fall in messy waves over her shoulders.

Fans seemed to love the post — it garnered over 211,000 likes in just 50 minutes, as well as over 730 comments. Many of Ratajkowski’s followers let her know how beautiful she is with just a few simple emoji, while others actually did comment on the pancake.

“Hot france,” one fan wrote.

“How can you only eat one pancake??” another asked.

While the bottom half of her look was not visible in the shot, fans did get a glimpse of the full look in a few other posts. Earlier on Thursday, Ratajkowski posed on a boat wearing the same outfit. This time, she showed off the rest of the dress, which seemed to wrap around her midsection on both sides and meet in the middle, and also featured some sequins. In a post containing two photos, Ratajkowski posed with a phone to her ear while sitting in front of the mighty ship’s steering wheel.

In the comments of that post, fans made tons of boat jokes.

“The best captain ever!” one wrote.

“You can captain my ship,” another slyly added with a heart eye emoji.

Ratajkowski also wore the super-short dress in a beautiful black-and-white shot in front of the Eiffel Tower, in which she showed off her extremely long and lean legs. She stretched her arms across the railing of her boat, tilted her head to let the wind run through her hair, and flashed a little smile at the camera to show that she’s enjoying her time in France.