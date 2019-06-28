Irina Shayk Wows In Daisy Dukes After Bradley Cooper Split

Irina Shayk has been front-page news ever since splitting from Bradley Cooper earlier this month. The 33-year-old’s latest outing has been turning heads.

On June 28, The Daily Mail obtained photos of the model in New York City. Irina was making her way through the Big Apple with her daughter Lea. Irina’s four-year relationship with Cooper brought a child. An ordinary mother-and-daughter outing this might have been, but this brunette was turning heads. Lea was snapped in a stroller as her mother pushed her.

Irina was spotted showing off her Amazonian legs in a tiny pair of Daisy Dukes. The frayed denim shorts were casual alongside trendy sneakers, but Irina’s silky black shirt was upping the ante. The short-sleeved upper was stylishly tucked into the shorts, and they themselves were accessorized with a high-end Hermès belt. With sunlight accentuating her toned legs, this mother was looking sensational. The Russian also appeared to have gone low-key with her hair and makeup. Her dark locks were tied back into a simple ponytail with a center parting. Hoop earrings and statement shades added minimal flourishes as this sensation doesn’t seem to need glam to wow.

Despite her recent split, the mother of one was seen smiling as she enjoyed some one-on-one time with her daughter.

This former couple’s split has made major headlines. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, it has been alleged that Shayk accused the A Star Is Born actor of having an affair with his co-star Lady Gaga. A source reporting to Metro mentioned the tension as Shayk reportedly cottoned on to her former boyfriend’s closeness with the “Bad Romance” singer.

“Bradley’s relationship with baby mama Irina began to really fall apart when he started filming with Gaga and she accused him numerous times of cheating on her with his co-star. Ever since then, Irina has not been able to trust Bradley at all.”

The source also mentioned frequent arguments between the former couple.

Irina and Bradley first began dating back in 2015. In 2017, they welcomed their daughter. Since the couple’s split, rumors surrounding a possible romance between Cooper and Gaga have been rife. The 44-year-old father has, however, been spotted appearing to co-parent with Irina. Cooper was snapped at the model’s apartment not long after news of their split broke.

Less about the breakup and more about this model’s body, today’s headline seems to be proving one thing. Namely, with or without Cooper, Irina and her sensational physique will turn heads.