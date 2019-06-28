‘Double Shot At Love’ Finale Twist Stuns Pauly D & Vinny Guadagnino Fans

Fans of the MTV series A Double Shot At Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny were stunned at the shocking turn of events during the series finale episode. Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino entered into this experience looking for a woman whom they could settle down with. After weeks of competition and countless eliminations, they made their final decisions, but did they truly follow their hearts?

Pauly and Vinny each entered the finale with two women to choose from each. Pauly appeared to have found his soulmates with Derynn Paige, 25, of Franklin Lakes, NJ, and Nikki Hall, 26, of Los Angeles, CA.

Vinny was torn between Alysse Joyner, 24, of New York City, and Elle Wilson, 25, from Philadelphia, PA. After meeting both his mom Paula and his eccentric Uncle Nino, both of his family members believed Alysse was the woman for him, particularly when she cooked alongside Paula, known for always bringing homemade food to her only son and his friends on Jersey Shore.

The reality stars each made their final choices as the premiere season came to an end. Vinny decided that his shot at love would be with Alysse, and sent a shocked Elle home in the show’s closing minutes. The couple appeared happy and ready to take the next step in their new relationship.

“Since the first minute we chilled with each other I’m always drawn to you. It’s effortless when I hang out with you. I know you’re shy and introverted and I am, too. But if you’re ready for a shot at love, so am I,” Vinny said to Joyner.

Pauly D clearly seemed conflicted over his final two finalists. On one hand, he knew that one woman would be a good fit for him personally and professionally and while he was attracted to the other, there were many red flags in their relationship that would be hard to ignore.

As Nikki and Derynn stood side-by-side, Pauly made his first decision and that was to send Derynn home. Stunned, the businesswoman barely said goodbye to the lovable guido before exiting to her cab and claiming she was going to eat an entire pint of ice cream in her frustration.

The big twist came when Pauly confronted Nikki, who admitted she loved Pauly and already envisioned a life where they were married and creating their own family. He thought about the comments that everyone he was close to that met her (which included Jersey Shore pals Angelina Pivarnick, Jenni Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Nicole Polizzi and Pauly’s own mother Donna DiCarlo DelVecchio) that she was too intense and there were too many unanswered questions about her clinging behavior that worried him.

He then abruptly decided that she too would be sent home.

Pauly said to MTV’s cameras that he would be “rolling solo” for now. “The best thing in this process is to be honest, and that’s what I was,” he said in an interview about his choice.

It was later revealed during a Double Shot update episode that things continued to be awkward for Pauly and Nikki, who he said was so intense he had to block her on social media. She defiantly proclaimed her innocence.

Loading...

As for Vinny and Elysse? Their relationship never had the chance to get off the ground.

Although they were not allowed to see one another during the five months since the finale was taped, they could text each other in an attempt to continue to know one another better until their relationship was revealed, as many of the contestants on shows such as The Bachelor and The Bachelorette do.

Unfortunately,Alysse and I weren’t allowed to see each other publicly after filming for 5 months until the finale aired to not spoil the ending.Very weird situation to be put in after the finale.I struggled to keep it alive through text.Still think she’s amazing.Wish her the best — Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) June 28, 2019

Vinny reportedly isn’t good at texting and maintaining that type of relationship and by the time of the update episode, it appeared the spark was gone on Elysse’s part.

There has been no confirmation from MTV if there will be another Double Shot at Love for the Jersey Shore stars in the future.