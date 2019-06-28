‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Cortese Stuns In A Bikini Just 5 Months After Baby

Deena's showing off her post-baby weight loss.

Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese is showing off her amazing post-baby body just five months after welcoming her first child into the world. The stunning reality star snapped a mirror selfie in her two-piece and uploaded it to her Instagram account this week, flashing some skin in her crop top-style top and high-waisted bottoms.

Deena uploaded three photos of herself in her swimwear, showing off her toned middle and a large tattoo on the side of her torso and another on her right wrist as she posed in the mirror.

In the caption, the reality star revealed that she was getting bikini body-ready and trying on her new swimwear ready ahead of her upcoming family vacation, which she told her 2.7 million followers on the social media site was coming up in two weeks’ time.

She added that the bikini look, which included a pink-and-purple palm tree pattern on the top and a pair of black bottoms that stretched up past her belly button, was from the brand Venus.

Cortese had her long dark hair flowing down as she struck several poses in the mirror.

Fans couldn’t seem to get over the Jersey Shore star’s latest upload as many commented that they couldn’t believe that she only gave birth to her son in January.

One Instagram user wrote, “Oh my goodness, Deena! Good for you!” while another said, “looking so good!!!!” with a fire emoji and another with hearts for eyes.

A third added in the comments section of Cortese’s new bikini pictures, “Who would ever know you had a baby recently!” while a fourth wrote, “You look like you were never pregnant. You look great!”

Others asked for her to give her tips and tricks when it comes to dropping the baby weight.

“How’d you lose the baby weight? I’m a first time mama too and it won’t come off,” one person asked after seeing her impressive bikini body on display.

The snaps have already received more than 109,000 likes.

Loading...

Deena gave birth to her first child, a son named Christopher John (“CJ”), with her husband, Christopher Buckner, on January 5.

As reported by Life & Style, the reality star has been showing off her slim post-baby body across social media on multiple occasions since welcoming her baby boy into the world at the start of the year.

Cortese has shared various adorable photos showing her new life as a mom, as well as a number of snaps revealing her toned figure as she continues to drop the pounds. She also recently told the outlet that she and Christopher have plans to expand their family in the not too distant future.

“Well, I want to have time with him and we want to appreciate [CJ],” Deena said, “but we were thinking we want our kids to be close in age.”