Ciara Performs In Leather Bra And Hot Pants For World Pride

Yesterday, June 27, Ciara performed at the first World Pride event at the Barclays Center in New York.

The “Body Party” songstress shared a number of photos to her Instagram from the night, and it looks like she was having the best time. In one of her images, she is posing with YouTuber Todrick Hall. The pair are flamboyantly lifting their legs up and pointing their arms in the air, diva style. They are both wearing black and are oozing confidence.

Ciara is seen wearing a black leather bra, with hot pants to match. She has on fishnet tights underneath and is wearing black heels. Her garment has a long black poofy train attached to it while she owns long, dark, wavy hair. Hall’s black ensemble has a big gold belt and glove to accessorize his look.

In the fourth photo attached, Ciara is performing with her dancers on stage. The “Freak Me” hitmaker is wearing the same garment she was seen with Todrick but has taken the long train off. Other images within the upload show off what her dancers are wearing, which is a black bodysuit, gold gloves, gold belt, and black sunglasses.

In the final image, Todrick is on stage dancing and singing with Cici.

Within 13 hours of uploading the set of photos, they so far have racked up over 90,000 likes.

“You showed out and showed so much love to my community! I am so grateful that my fave is inclusive! love you Ci! #Pride,” one user commented.

“I just LOVE that a woman who identifies as Christian, embraces all diverse humans, embraced her sexuality, embraces her boldness and is FIERCE!” another shared.

“Slay!!! No haters over here. Pride God loves all his people,” a third mentioned.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Ciara was the latest cover girl for Essence Magazine, where she was seen sporting a tribal look for the cover, per The Inquisitr.

In May, Ciara released her seventh studio album, Beauty Marks, under her own label, Beauty Marks Entertainment. The record includes collaborations with Macklemore, Kelly Rowland, and Tekno. According to her Instagram caption, it achieved over 135,000 equivalent global album sales in its first week. The album contains her hit single “Level Up,” which has been certified gold in the U.S. after selling over half a million copies, according to RIAA.

On Spotify, she currently has over 7.8 million monthly listeners. Her hit single “One, Two, Step” remains her most-played song on the app with over 189 million streams. On Instagram, she has over 22.6 million followers.