‘Jane The Virgin’ Star Gina Rodriguez Sizzles In A Strapless Orange Bikini

Gina's wowing fans in a strapless bikini while making her way out of the pool.

Gina Rodriguez is showing some skin in a sizzling new bikini photo. The stunning Jane the Virgin actress proudly flaunted her curves in a strapless bikini in the new snap posted to her Instagram account on June 27 which showed her exiting a swimming pool during what appeared to be a tropical vacation.

Gina, who’s set to turn 35-years-old at the end of next month, posted the gorgeous shot to her account as she rocked the orange two-piece. The fun swimwear look was made up of a plunging bandeau top with a black string design across the chest and matching high-waisted bottoms that stretched almost all the way up to her bellybutton.

The actress showed some serious skin in the sunny two-piece, while also rocking wet hair as she exited the water after cooling off with a dip in the pool and covering her eyes with a pair of dark sunglasses.

Fans flooded the comments section with praise for the body confident star, who’s appeared as the titular character Jane Villanueva in Jane the Virgin since it first began in 2014.

“You are so beautiful,” one Instagram user told her alongside an emoji with hearts for eyes.

A second used the same emoji and a red heart and wrote in the comments of Rodriguez’s upload, “You’re amazing.”

“You go girl! You are such an inspiration and I love all your posts!” another told Rodriguez. “I can’t believe JTV is ending but you will forever be an inspiration of confidence and strength to me!”

In the caption, Gina – who The Inquisitr previously reported stunned fans in a yellow bikini during a trip to Hawaii earlier this month – revealed that she was getting ready to flex her directorial muscles as she heads to work on a new project for Disney+.

As reported by Deadline earlier this year, Disney’s streaming service had ordered 10 episodes of the series Diary of a Female President, which is being directed by Rodriguez and her production company, I Can and I Will.

As for how she got the amazing body she proudly revealed on Instagram this week, the star – who married husband Joe Locicero in May – has been very open in the past about her desire to inspire other women and encourage body confidence.

“My curves are healthy and strong and I work hard to feel good in my skin, I work hard to combat the images that make me go inward and destroy my self acceptance/confidence,” she previously wrote on Instagram while sharing her cover for a 2016 issue of Women’s Health magazine, per Bustle.

“No longer will I allow those lies to win. Beauty belongs to everyone,” Gina then added in her inspiring caption.