Kylie Jenner Appears To Reveal She’s Pregnant At Khloe Kardashian’s Birthday Party

Is Kylie Jenner pregnant? The internet seems to think so after her sister, Khloe Kardashian, posted a video to her Instagram stories where a voice that sounds very much like the makeup mogul can be heard dropping the revelation casually in the background.

During Khloe’s 35th birthday bash on Thursday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was in the middle of showcasing some of the decorations at her amazing party when a voice can be heard saying “I’m pregnant” just at the end of the clip, and fans seem to think that the voice belongs to her younger sister, according to The Daily Mail.

Kylie already has a daughter that she shares with rapper Travis Scott, as the two welcomed baby girl Stormi Webster in February last year. However, she has never hidden how much she wants to expand her family, as she even took to her Instagram page earlier this year to wish her beau a happy birthday and wrote, “let’s f*** around and have another baby.”

Still, Kylie has been sharing lots of racy photos on social media lately, and none of them show signs of a baby bump, so her fans will have to wait to find out what that really meant, or if it was even her voice in the video. She also recorded a sweet birthday video for Khloe where she is seen wearing a bikini and looking very much non-pregnant. She rocked a revealing outfit to her big sister’s birthday bash where she also appeared to be baby bump-free. The 22-year-old posted a couple of clips of her and bestie Stassie on the way to KoKo’s event to her Insta stories, with the two hotties twinning in chic blazers for the special occasion.

The young billionaire is a class-A party planner, which is why it’s no surprise she was the one in charge of putting together Khloe’s birthday party. No detail was left unnoticed, as seen on social media, with almost all of the Kardashian-Jenner clan members documenting the bash on their pages. The party featured details such as Khloe quotes everywhere, a Khlo gym where people could take photos, and lots of pink and white flowers all around her mansion. The food was also pink-themed (including a pink grilled cheese!), and there were Carnival-style Khloe face masks all over the place, too.

The funniest part of the evening was when people started riding the mechanical bull, which Khloe was clearly not very good at, but Kendall killed it with her horse riding skills and held onto it for the longest.