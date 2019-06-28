Janet Jackson’s Glastonbury Performance Anticipated To Be The Weekend’s ‘Most Exciting Set’

Glastonbury weekend has arrived and someone who is on the bill is Janet Jackson. Tomorrow, June 29, Jackson will perform her first U.K. set in eight years at the iconic festival. It will be the “Let’s Wait Awhile” hitmaker’s first appearance at the festival, and publications are raving about her upcoming show.

In an article by The Independent, they listed Jackson as a must-see act and reveal that she is predicted to have the “most exciting set.”

“Janet Jackson will undoubtedly be a highlight of this weekend’s festivities. A pioneering performer of staggering range, Jackson has spent more than 30 years exploring different sounds, different genres and the deepest recesses of her soul, and has never truly received the acclaim such a canvas of wildly disparate output deserves. And her Glastonbury set, likely lifting the choreography and breakneck hit ratio of her recent greatest hits tour, is guaranteed to be the weekend’s most exciting set,” they stated.

In another Glastonbury post by the BBC, they mention that Janet is an act to watch out for during the weekend. They state she is one of the biggest recording artists and that her performances in the U.K. come rarely.

Aside from publications, musicians are also excited to see Miss Jackson.

Reported by Somerset Live, Liam Gallagher revealed that he will be watching Janet Jackson’s set, which takes place right before his set.

“I’ll be watching Janet, spurring her on. I like Janet Jackson,” the “Wonderwall” chart-topper shared.

Jackson will perform on the Pyramid Stage, also known as the main stage, according to the Glastonbury website.

The Guardian has noted that the BBC will be broadcasting Jackson’s set starting at 7:30 p.m. on June 29.

The festival will take place at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset.

Due to the huge buzz surrounding her upcoming performance, Bustle speculated the possibility Jackson will announce a U.K. tour after the highly talked about appearance.

Janet is also scheduled to play at the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland the day after her Glasto set on June 30. In July, she will start the second leg of her “Metamorphosis” Las Vegas residency. The shows have been going down a storm and receiving rave reviews, which The Inquisitr revealed.

Earlier this week, Jackson hung out with legend Gladys Knight in London, backstage at Knight’s concert, per The Inquisitr. The pair looked very happy to be in each other’s company.

Janet did a world exclusive interview with The Sunday Times last week. For the cover, Jackson looked ethereal, which The Inquisitr reported.