Former Guns N’ Roses Drummer Steven Adler Hospitalized After Reportedly Stabbing Himself In Stomach

Steven Adler, who played drums for hard rock legends Guns N’ Roses on their first two million-selling albums, Appetite for Destruction and G N’ R Lies, was reportedly hospitalized on Thursday night due to an apparent self-inflicted stab wound.

Citing law enforcement sources who spoke to the publication, TMZ wrote that an unidentified person at Adler’s home in Los Angeles called 911 early Thursday night to report that someone had stabbed themselves. Responding police officers and paramedics who arrived at the scene later found that the 54-year-old drummer had sustained a stab wound to the stomach.

Per TMZ, Adler was later taken to an undisclosed hospital in the Los Angeles area, where his injuries were described as “non-life threatening.” The outlet added that no one else is believed to have been involved in the stabbing.

As of this writing, further details on the incident are scant, but TMZ wrote that Adler’s battles with substance abuse have been well-documented for close to three decades. After shooting to fame with Guns N’ Roses in the late 1980s, Adler was fired from the band in 1990 due to his drug addiction. He was replaced by Matt Sorum, who sat behind the drum kit for GNR’s next three releases, 1991’s Use Your Illusion I and II and 1993’s “The Spaghetti Incident?”

As recalled by Blabbermouth, Adler’s then-ongoing problems with drugs were highlighted on television in the late 2000s, when he appeared on Season 2 and Season 5 of Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew and Season 1 of the aforementioned show’s spinoff series Sober House. He later returned to Celebrity Rehab for the show’s fifth season in 2011.

Former Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler has reportedly been rushed to hospital in Los Angeles ‘with stab wounds to his stomach’. The thoughts of everyone at Planet Rock are with Steven at this time.https://t.co/AwtB5lhjnF — Planet Rock (@PlanetRockRadio) June 28, 2019

Loading...

In addition to the above TV appearances, Adler also wrote an autobiography in 2010, titled My Appetite for Destruction: Sex, and Drugs, and Guns N’ Roses. The book detailed his repeated attempts to kick his drug habit, as well as the health, financial, and other personal issues he went through after he was fired from GNR.

While Steven Adler was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2012 with the rest of Guns N’ Roses’ classic lineup, he only made a few brief guest appearances on the band’s recent reunion tour, as reported last year by Consequence of Sound. This prompted a statement from his younger brother, Jamie Adler, who called out Steven’s former bandmates for being “greedy, selfish people” who left his brother out despite his many contributions to their early success and his apparent “[return] to health and happiness” after his long struggle with drug and alcohol abuse.