Rihanna’s Sultry New Instagram Picture Has Fans Wondering If She’s Pregnant

Rihanna has been killing the fashion game lately, frequently rocking some striking pieces from her new Fenty house.

On Thursday, she took to her Instagram page to share some photos where she showcased her latest outfit, and she looked insanely gorgeous. The singer wore a black-and-red, Asian-inspired long dress, which hugged her curves like a glove and featured a stunning open-back detail. Not only that, but she also showed off her newly-dyed, dark red locks, which she styled into a high ponytail that cascaded down her back.

In the snaps, she struck a series of sexy poses in front of a black door, while appearing to be fully ready to step out in a pair of cool white sunglasses. She completed the look with some accessories, including several rings across her tattooed fingers, a few delicate silver necklaces, and lots of equally sparkly bracelets. As the beauty mogul that she is, RiRi also rocked a full face of makeup, including a thick dark eyeliner and smoky eyeshadow combo, lots of dark contour and blush, as well as a dab of peach-colored lip gloss on her full lips.

However, her latest photos stirred up some controversy, not because of the racy outfit or the new hairstyle, but because of her body. Looking at the way she posed in the last snap, fans of the pop star are convinced that she is secretly pregnant.

One Instagram user asked, “So y’all gone ignore this pregnancy?”

The sentiment was echoed all throughout the comment section, with hundreds of fans agreeing that the Barbados native was showing a baby bump.

“Why do I feel like she pregnant,” one wrote.

Another chimed in, “we see that baby,” followed by the sneaky eyes emoji.

Someone else also said, “Babes looking a little round in the abdomen areaaaa, we love a billionaire baby” (in reference to Rihanna’s billionaire boyfriend, Saudi Arabian businessman Hassan Jameel).

One person seemed so convinced that they even determined how far into the supposed pregnancy she is.

“She’s at least 25 weeks.”

While fans theorize all sorts of things, that’s all they are — rumors. In fact, the 31-year-old recently said in an chat with Interview magazine that she wants to be a mother “more than anything in life,” but she has a million things going on in her life at the moment. Aside from the launch of her new fashion brand, Fenty, she is still running her cosmetics and lingerie businesses, Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty, she is in the midst of recording a new album, and she was even shooting a movie with Donald Glover just recently.