‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Nearly Bursts Out Of Her Pink Bikini

Anastasiya Kvitko delighted her 10 million fans yet again by posting a number of uploads to Instagram where she nearly bursts out a tight pink bikini-style swimsuit.

The 24-year-old has been dubbed the “Russian Kim Kardashian” due to her killer curves and hourglass figure. The model has said that her body measurements currently stand at an incredible 38-25-42 inches.

The Miami transplant first moved from Russia as a teenager in order to find success as a model. Though she was branded too fat by traditional modeling agencies, the brunette beauty persevered, and instead became a social media sensation. Kvitko now boasts contracts with Eliya Cioccolato and Fashion Nova. The pink swimsuit worn in her latest updates was from Fashion Nova, showing that the Russian stunner knows how to put her contract to good use.

In the uploads, Anastasiya shared a number of videos where she flaunts her curves. In the first clip, she begins by almost hugging herself as she rides on a boat off the Miami coast. She then places her hands seductively on her hips before pushing her windswept hair from her face. In the second clip, she gives her fans a side view of her killer body.

Her pink bikini-inspired swimsuit looks a little too small to contain all her ample assets, which allowed the beauty to flaunt some major underboob. Her hair is flat-ironed straight, and she finished off the look with blue mirrored rectangular sunglasses and a brown baseball cap.

The updates won high praise from fans, who gave it nearly 87,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.

“Beautiful,” wrote Maxim model Ana Lorde, adding a heart.

“No words!!” added another fan, using the exploding brain emoji.

“Forever delicious and very [beautiful],” said a third.

The pink swimsuit clips were not the only updates that Anastasiya shared throughout the week. She also posted a picture where she models a second Fashion Nova piece.

In the picture, the brunette bombshell sits on an outdoor recliner while wearing a very revealing bikini with bondage-inspired details. The bikini top has a halter neck, with a ring around the halter and a keyhole that reveals her cleavage to its best advantage. The bikini bottoms feature a similar ring, along with two straps that come nearly up to her waist.

She finished off the look with red mirrored sunglasses, stacked bracelets, and black Chanel mules.

Loading...

The photo won over 160,000 likes and over 1,800 comments.

“Queen,” wrote in one fan.

Many others used the fire emoji to convey their thoughts on the sizzling photo.