‘B&B’ Recap For Wednesday, June 26: Sally Sets Wyatt Straight

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, June 27 features Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) at the memorial service of the person he killed. He flashed back to chasing Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) in her car and running her off the road. He was in a grim mood when Xander Avant (Adain Bradley), Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden), and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) came over to talk to him. Thomas said that their secret was safe, and it would not get out. Zoe pointed out that only they knew why Emma had died, per She Knows Soaps.

While everyone shared memories of Emma, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) made sure that his friend was doing okay. Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) was very emotional. He told Bill that there wasn’t an official ruling on Emma’s cause of death. Justin shared that the only thing that they knew was that Emma was on her way to see Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). The police had found an unsent text message to Hope on Emma’s cellphone.

After Hope comforted Emma’s best friend Tiffany (Maile Brady), she turned to her mother. She and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) talked about Pam Douglas’s (Alley Mills) revelation. The Forrester Creations’ secretary had witnessed an argument between Thomas and Emma. She said that Thomas had been the last person to see Emma alive. Hope told her mother that she found it strange that Thomas never mentioned the incident.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, friends, family and even enemies gather together for a touching memorial service for a loved one. pic.twitter.com/L8cJoRHS9w — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 26, 2019

Later, Thomas joined them and Hope and Brooke confronted him with what they knew. Thomas lied and said that he and Emma had had a disagreement about the upcoming fashion show. According to Thomas, Emma was upset because he did not want the show to include dancing this time around. He opined that Emma’s text to Hope could have been about their choreography issues.

Loading...

After the memorial service, Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) stopped by the beach house after Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) summoned her. She told her ex-boyfriend that she missed him even though his relationship with Flo had made things awkward for her at work. Not only did she have to face Flo, but Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) delighted in rubbing their relationship in her face.

Wyatt shared that he had called her to tell her that although he cared about her, he wanted to move forward with Flo. Sally was upset. She told Wyatt that she would never stop loving him, but that the joke was on him. Sally opined that there was no such thing as a perfect woman, and she would always be the girl who got away.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.