Friday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben Opens Up To Marlena, Claire Goes Crazy

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, June 28, reveal that the week will end with some big drama in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) open up to his psychiatrist, Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), but it won’t be easy.

Ben will be forced to tell Marlena that it wasn’t him to started the fires that nearly killed Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams), and Haley Chen (Thia Megia). Instead, it was Marlena’s own granddaughter, Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan).

Marlena will likely be shocked to hear Ben’s story about how Claire flew off the handle in a fit of rage and jealously and nearly took the lives of three innocent people in Ciara, Tripp, and Haley.

However, Marlena knows how dramatic and troublesome Claire can be, as she has caused a ton of drama and made major issues for herself in the past.

Ben will then let Marlena in on Ciara and Tripp’s plan to trap Claire into a confession, but it seems that the good doctor won’t be so keen on baiting Claire in the state of mind that she’s in.

In the latest #DAYS, Tripp and Ciara put their plan in motion to clear Ben's name.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/5QtLLEaO94 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 24, 2019

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives viewers will watch as Ciara and Tripp carry out their plan. The pair have decided to make Claire think that they’ve fallen back into bed together in order to get her to show her true colors.

While Claire will certainly lose her mind upon seeing Ciara and Tripp in an intimate situation, things will not go as planned.

Claire will lose her temper worse than anyone could have predicted. In the weekly promo, the aspiring singer is seen going as far as to grab a knife and hold it to Tripp’s throat, proving once and for all that she’s got murderous tenancies.

Elsewhere in Salem, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) will be busy trying to throw Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) off of her scent.

As fans already know, Kristen is currently pretending to be Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) with an elaborate mask, but people are starting to get suspicious of her. Now, Kristen will be forced to put on an act in hopes of keeping the former police commissioner at bay.

Meanwhile, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) will get to speak to Haley for the first time following her deportation. The couple will declare their love for one another, as fans are hoping they’ll be reunited in Salem very soon.

Fans can see more of the drama when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.