Miranda Lambert Snuggles Up To Husband Brendan McLoughlin Wearing Skimpy White Top

Miranda Lambert and her new husband, Brendan McLoughlin, look loved up in their latest photo.

On Thursday night, Miranda Lambert took to her Instagram account to share a brand new snapshot of herself with Brendan McLoughlin, as they cozied up together in front of a gorgeous backdrop.

In the picture, Miranda is seen sporting a sexy red skirt, and a skimpy white tank top. The ensemble shows off the country music superstar’s tiny waist, toned arms, and cleavage, as she wraps her arm around Brendan.

McLoughlin dons a pair of khakis and a simple white T-shirt in the photograph. He also wears a gold chain and a cross pendant around his neck.

Lambert has her long, blond hair pulled back into a ponytail, but leaves her bangs out to frame her famous face. The singer also wears a bright orange polish on her nails, and shows off her wedding ring in the picture.

Miranda rocks a full face of makeup in the photo, which includes a bronzed glow, pink blush, thick lashes, and a light pink color on her lips.

Lambert and McLoughlin are standing on a balcony as the city of New York is seen in the background, complete with a setting sun and orange and blue sky in the romantic snap.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miranda Lambert announced her surprise wedding to Brendan McLoughlin earlier this year via social media.

Sources later revealed that the singer likened the whirlwind romance to a country music song.

“[Miranda] has no regrets about marrying Brendan. They married after a short time together because she fell madly in love with him from the moment she met him, and can’t imagine life without him,” an insider told Hollywood Life earlier this year.

“She thinks their love and marriage is incredibly sweet like a classic country song — full of passion and romance,” the source stated, adding that Lambert isn’t paying any attention to all of the “doubters and haters” and has been ignoring their comments.

“Brendan makes her happy and it did not take her long at all to decide that she wants to be with him forever. She would not have it any other way,” the source added.

Previously, Lambert was married to singer Blake Shelton. The couple called it quits back in 2015, and Blake quickly moved on to singer Gwen Stefani, whom he has been dating ever since.

Fans can see more of Miranda Lamber’s life by following the country music star on her Instagram account.