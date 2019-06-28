Sofia Richie Dances In Sexy Leather Outfit At Khloe Kardashian’s Birthday Party

Sofia Richie joined Scott Disick and the Kardashian family to celebrate Khloe Kardashian’s 35th birthday on Thursday night.

In clips posted to Kylie Jenner’s Instagram story, Sofia Richie is seen rocking a skimpy little outfit as she shakes her booty to the music with the birthday girl, Khloe Kardashian.

In the video, Sofia wears a black crop top, which flaunts her flat tummy and insane abs. Her toned arms are also on full display in the video, as she holds a drink and a shot in her hands.

Richie completes her ensemble with a pair of black leather pants, which showcase her curvy backside as she moves to the music.

The model has her long, blond hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fall down her back and over her shoulders.

Sofia dons a full face of makeup for the party outing, which includes darkened brows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. She also adds some pink blush to her cheeks, a light berry color to her lips, and a shimmering highlighter to her glam look.

Richie accessorizes by wearing a gold ring on her middle finger, and some matching gold hoop earrings, as she looks at home with the Kardashian-Jenner clan at the bash.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia Richie is currently dating Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick.

Kourtney and Scott share three children together, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, and have been committed to having a good co-parenting relationship for the kids.

Meanwhile, Scott and Sofia have been together for nearly two years, and the model has established a good relationship with Kourtney and her famous family along the way.

Things are so serious between Scott and Sofia that Richie is said to be growing tired of waiting for her boyfriend to pop the question.

“Sofia is getting very impatient. She has been trying to remain confident that he will want to marry her, but her hope is starting to dwindle. [Scott] has become more aloof and doesn’t have time for her anymore,” an insider previously told Radar Online.

“Sofia thinks that there is more than meets the eye as far as that is concerned. She has wanted the same thing for over a year now — a ring and a baby — and Scott needs to make one of those things happen stat,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie’s life, and her relationship with Scott Disick, by following the model on her social media accounts.