Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Killer Cleavage In Tiny Pink Top At Birthday Party

Khloe Kardashian celebrated her 35th birthday on Thursday, and she looked good while doing it.

According to The Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram story this week to share some behind-the-scenes peeks at her fun birthday bash, where she was dressed to impress.

In the snaps, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is seen flaunting her famous figure in a skin-tight, pink strapless top. The shirt leaves little to the imagination as Khloe’s ample cleavage busts out of the top.

Kardashian has her long, blond hair parted down the middle in the clips, and styled in loose curls, which fall down her back and over her shoulders.

In some of the snaps, Khloe holds her daughter, True Thompson, in her arms. In others she is dancing and shakes her booty to the music being played by the DJ poolside at the bash.

The reality star dons a full face of makeup for the party, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and pink eye shadow. She also adds to her glam look with a coral-colored blush on her cheeks and a light pink color on her lips.

Kardashian accessorizes her look by sporting a diamond choker with her daughter’s name on it, and a long, dainty chain around her neck.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian was gifted a racy eggplant purse by her sister, Kim Kardashian, in honor of her special day.

As many avid text and social media users know, an eggplant is often used as a substitute for the male appendage in online messaging.

“Okay guys, so for Khloe’s birthday I got her this Judith Leiber bag of an eggplant and I just thought it was really fitting for her. She loves it guys. So she’s definitely getting some eggplant for her birthday,” Kim joked in an Instagram clip as she showed off her lavish gift for Khloe.

Loading...

Meanwhile, People Magazine reports that Kardashian also celebrated quietly with little True this morning.

“Khloe had a quiet birthday celebration this morning with True and her sisters,” one source revealed.

In addition, Khloe got a special shout out from her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, which left many fans talking.

“You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out. Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko,” Tristan wrote in the caption of a photo with Khloe and their daughter on his Instagram account.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian by following the reality star on social media.