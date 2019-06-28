Kim Kardashian’s Racy Birthday Gift To Sister Khloe Revealed

Kim Kardashian went all out with her birthday gift for her sister, Khloe Kardashian, this week. Khloe celebrated her 35th birthday on Thursday, and was bombarded with tons of sweet comments and wishes. However, it was Kim’s gift to her that seemingly stole the show.

According to The Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian decided to go the comedic route when purchasing Khloe’s birthday gift this year. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star gave her little sister a bedazzled eggplant purse in honor of her special day.

The clutch was in the shape of an eggplant, which is commonly used in texting and on social media to represent the male appendage. The sparkling clutch was made by Judith Leiber, and seemed to be a bit of a dirty joke from Kim to Khloe, who is currently single after a very dramatic break up with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, earlier this year.

“Okay guys, so for Khloe’s birthday I got her this Judith Leiber bag of an eggplant and I just thought it was really fitting for her. She loves it guys. So she’s definitely getting some eggplant for her birthday,” Kim joked in an Instagram clip as she showed off her lavish gift for Khloe.

According to People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian spent the majority of her birthday hanging out at her house with her daughter, True.

“Khloe had a quiet birthday celebration this morning with True and her sisters,” said one source, who also revealed that Kardashian had plans to celebrate her birthday later that night as well.

However, the insider did add that Kardashian won’t be celebrating with a huge party, because she would much rather spend the day having a low-key celebration with her family and her baby girl.

Meanwhile, Khloe got a surprise birthday shoutout from her baby daddy, Tristan, on social media to kick off her day.

“You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out. Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko.”

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian's dramatic life as a mother, reality star, business owner, sister, and celebrity by following her on Instagram, or tuning into Keeping Up With The Kardashians Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.