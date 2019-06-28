Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Chelsea Finally Apologizes

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Chelsea returns, and she has a lot of explaining to do. Both Nick and Adam want details from Chelsea, and then there’s also Sharon and Lauren who want some answers.

Before she left Genoa City, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) stole money from Fenmore’s and Lauren (Tracey Bregman). Then, she ended up hitting Sharon (Sharon Case) on the head at Crimson Lights once Sharon put some of the details together. Egan recently discussed her return to Y&R with Soap Opera Digest and teased some juicy information about Chelsea’s goals for coming back to town.

“She’s got a lot of forgiveness to ask for from so many people in this town. She knows that it’s not going to be easy, but she has to face the music for what she did,” said Egan.

In addition to Lauren and Sharon, Nick (Joshua Morrow) also needs some loose ends tied up since he and Chelsea were engaged when she split after leaving a trail of crimes in her wake. One thing Nick can appreciate is that Chelsea didn’t take Christian. Chelsea steps between Adam (Mark Grossman) and Nick as they fight over who is the better father for Christian and Nick instantly steps up to stop Adam when he demands alone time with the woman he was married to when Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) “killed” him three years ago.

Egan said, “It’s really sweet and surprising that Nick is protective of her. There’s still a lot of feelings between them.”

Chelsea even still loves Nick even though she left him. There’s Adam, too, though, and they were deeply in love when she believed Adam died.

According to Egan, “Chelsea and Adam have a lot of things to discuss.” When the former married couple speaks for the first time in so long, Egan revealed, “They reconnect, and it’s beautiful but intense.”

Unfortunately for Adam, he feels that things can go back to the way they were, but even though they share an emotional and passionate reunion when Chelsea lets Adam know her true intentions, he’s stunned. Chelsea wants Adam to leave her and Connor alone. She wants to live the new life she’s painstakingly built for herself and her son since leaving Genoa City last year.

The Inquisitr reported that Chelsea shows up tomorrow, but similarly to the way many things have gone since Adam’s return, it isn’t altogether a happy reunion.