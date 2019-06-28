Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Wants To Get Married, But Thinks It May Be Impossible

Kourtney Kardashian is said to be struggling with the fact that she may never get married.

According to Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian has reportedly been coming to the realization that she may never get married to anyone, although she would like to be in a committed marriage like her sister, Kim Kardashian, has with her husband, Kanye West.

Sources tell the outlet that Kardashian is not an easy person to be in a relationship with, and on top of that, her famous family is often a hurdle that men have to pass if they want to date any of the Kardashian-Jenner girls.

“Kourtney knows that she is a difficult person to date because of so many factors. She clearly has her type, she is a celebrity, she has kids and not only would you be dating Kourtney you’d be dating the entire Kardashian family,” an insider revealed.

“You would have every single eyeball imaginable on you and it takes quite the guy to cut through all that relationship red tape so she has gotten to the point where she feels it might be impossible to get married to someone someday,” the source added.

The insider went on to reveal that for a long time, Kourtney believed she would walk down the aisle with Scott Disick, with whom she shares her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. However, she allegedly now doesn’t have much hope that she’ll ever get her own fairytale wedding.

Back in April, it was reported by The Inquisitr that Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t mind her single mom status. However, she would like to have more children in the future.

Sources told Hollywood Life then that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had no problem turning 40, but that she had been doing a lot of thinking about family planning.

The insider claims that while Kardashian is in no rush to have another child, it has been on her mind and she believes her clock may be ticking.

Kourtney has been open about having her eggs frozen if she ever does want to have another child. However, the biggest question would have to be who the father of Kourt’s potential fourth child would be now that Scott Disick is in a serious relationship with his model girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s busy life as a mother, business woman, and reality TV star by following her on Instagram.