Victoria’s Secret Angel Taylor Hill Flaunts Her Flawless Bikini Body On The Beach In New Photos

Taylor Hill’s bikini body is taking Instagram by storm.

On Wednesday, June 26, the Victoria’s Secret Angel wowed her fans by sharing two sexy beach-day looks that brought some serious heat to the social media platform. The 23-year-old’s photos were accompanied with the announcement that the lingerie brand would soon be bringing back their “Mix & Match” swim styles, though it would be no surprise if her 12.9 million followers were too preoccupied with Taylor’s incredible bikini body to have seen the news.

In the first photo, the Illinois native sported a classic black bandeau bikini top that hugged every inch of her voluptuous bosom. The piece ruched right in the middle of her busty chest, and flaunted an insane amount of cleavage.

Taylor added an edgy flair to her beach day look by pairing her top with a trendy pair of snakeskin-patterned bottoms that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves. The cheeky, high-cut number left her curvy booty and legs completely exposed, and sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist.

A swipe to the left caught the stunner rocking a much different ensemble, but it was certainly just as sexy. This time, Taylor showed off her impressive physique in a bold colored bikini that left very little to the imagination. Her bright teal, halter-style top left her decolletage completely exposed, while the bottoms provided significantly less coverage than the pair she rocked in the previous snap. The bright red garment sat very low on her waist and tied in two delicate bows at her hips, drawing eyes straight to her flat midsection and abs.

Fans of the brunette bombshell were certainly excited for her steamy beach day snaps. At the time of this writing, the post has already accrued nearly 650,000 likes after just 24 hours of being posted to the social media platform. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well, where they showered Taylor with love for her jaw-dropping display.

“You are so gorgeous,” one fan wrote, while another said she was the “prettiest angel.”

“The most beautiful girl that I have ever seen,” commented a third.

While Taylor works hard in the gym to maintain her incredible figure, one thing she does not get strict about is her diet.

“I like to eat everything,” she explained to Harper’s Bazaar Australia during last year’s annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. “I love Japanese food. They’re geniuses. I love sushi, Udon noodles, and then I adore pizza — that kind of stuff.”