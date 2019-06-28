Lindsay Lohan Flaunts Cleavage In Low-Cut Bathing Suit

Lindsay Lohan is showing off some major skin on social media this week, and her fans are loving it.

On Thursday, Lindsay Lohan took to her Instagram account to share a new photo of herself rocking a skimpy bathing suit and relaxing in the sun.

In the sexy snapshot, the actress is seen laying on a lounge chair as she soaks up some rays. She wears a dark-colored bathing suit that boasts a very low cut, and shows off her cleavage.

Lindsay has her red hair pulled back into a messy bun behind her head and also dons a pair of trendy, round sunglasses to protect her eyes from the bright light.

The black-and-white photo hints that Lohan is sporting a natural makeup look, including a darkened eyebrow and bare face, as well as a nude lip. She also appears to possibly be wearing subtle blush on her cheeks.

Lohan accessorizes with a dainty chain and pendant around her neck, and a bracelet around her wrist in the selfie. Lindsay smiles for the camera while turning her head to the side, and also seems to show off one of her tattoos on her inner arm. She simply placed a sunglasses emoji in the caption of the picture.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsay Lohan has been rocking an array of bathing suit looks lately in Greece, where she currently lives.

When she’s not busy slaying her summer style, Lohan has been working on some brand new music. The actress has officially signed a deal with Tommy Mottola’s Casablanca Records to make her third album.

Lindsay’s first two albums were both under Casablanca Records. She released Speak first, which reached as high as No. 4 on the Billboard charts with hits such as “Over” and “Rumors.”

Loading...

The next year, she released A Little More Personal, which included songs like “Confessions of a Broken Heart” and a cover of “Edge of Seventeen.”

Of course, Lindsay is mostly known for her work in acting. She popped on the scene as a fresh-faced child star in movies like Life-Sized and The Parent Trap.

She then went on to star in films like Mean Girls, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Freaky Friday, Herbie Fully Loaded, Georgia Rule, Just My Luck, and more.

Fans can keep up up with more of Lindsay Lohan’s life by following the actress on her social media accounts.