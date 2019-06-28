Australian Bombshell Gabby Epstein’s Seriously Skimpy White Bikini Drives Instagram Wild

Gabby Epstein is loving her itty-bitty white bikini, and her fans are certainly loving her in it as well.

On Thursday, June 27, the Australian bombshell shared yet another set of photos from her work trip to San Juan, Puerto Rico, and her 2.2 million followers are going absolutely wild for them. In Gabby’s previous posts from the trip, she has sent pulses racing by showing some skin in a seriously skimpy white two piece that leaves very little to the imagination. The swimwear appears to be the babe’s favorite, as she slipped into the set again today to bring even more heat to her already-sizzling feed.

The new set of photos posted to the blond beauty’s Instagram account let her fans get up close and personal with her impressive figure. In the trio of shots, Gabby was captured enjoying the beautiful sunshine and near-cloudless sky as she lounged on a beach chair in the sand, surrounded by tall palm trees.

While the stunner worked on her tan, her followers were left speechless by her insane physique, which she showed off in the sexy white number from the brand Revolve that did nothing but favors for her famous curves. The tiny triangle-style top featured a delicate pink trim and hardly contained her voluptuous assets, which nearly spilled out from every side of the piece.

In fact, the third shot in the set caught Gabby adjusting her top so not to expose too much cleavage. Also completely in eyesight was a look at the Instagram model’s flat midsection and rock hard abs, as well as her long, toned legs that filled the bottom of the frame. The delicate bows of her bikini bottoms also made it into the snap, drawing attention to her curvy booty that was also left bare.

Just as they have in the past, Gabby’s millions of followers showered her with love for the latest bikini-clad photos to grace her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the upload has already racked up more than 45,000 likes after just six hours of going live, as well as hundreds of comments complimenting her jaw-dropping display.

“Crazy gorgeous,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “bod goals.”

“A ‘tropical goddess’ in every sense of the term!” commented a third.

Gabby made it to Puerto Rico at the beginning of the week, and so far has only flaunted her figure in two different bikinis. Aside from her all-white look, the babe also rocked a bold orange two-piece in a short video clip shared to her feed, in which The Inquisitr reported the model brought some serious heat to Instagram and sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.