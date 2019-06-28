Rihanna Sizzles In Sultry Red Fenty Dress

When pop star Rihanna first decided to venture into the beauty industry, many people were skeptical. After all, there are countless celebrities who simply put their name on a product, from clothing lines to make-up collections. However, she soon proved that she knew exactly what she was talking about, and built Fenty Beauty to be a total powerhouse in the game.

It seems as though her venture into the fashion world just might follow the same path as her success in the beauty industry. And Rihanna isn’t about to start small. As BuzzFeed reports, she opted to partner with the luxury powerhouse LVMH Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton SE to launch her brand. She became an instant icon, being the first woman to launch an original brand with the luxury legend, and also the first woman of color to run a major luxury fashion house.

Her debut collection, Release 5-19, contained some fashion-forward pieces that looked like high-end neutral staples for any closet. Her Release 6-19, which recently dropped, is a whole lot sexier. Rihanna decided to showcase one of the dresses in the collection by showing how it looked on the best possible model — herself. She posed in a glam black dressing room in a floor-length gown that is cut low in the back and shows off all her curves. She finished the look with some bling and a sassy high ponytail for an unforgettable shot.

The prints and colors on the pieces in her Release 6-19 collection are certainly bold, but Rihanna herself can definitely pull it off. Perhaps her fans will need to step outside their comfort zones and channel a bit of her confidence by wearing some of the pieces she helped create.

In the caption on the picture, she simply directed fans to the Fenty website, where they could pick up their very own dress.

After the launch of her Savage x Fenty line of lingerie, Rihanna chatted with Elle about the type of woman she’s looking to dress with her brand.

“I wanted to include every woman. I wanted every woman on the stage with different energies, different races, body types, different stages in their womanhood, culture. I wanted women to feel celebrated…. we own this. This is our land because really it is. Women are running the world right now and it’s too bad for men.”

Fenty releases continue to impress time after time, and fans will have to stay tuned to see what collection she comes up with next.