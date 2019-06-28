Thursday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Esther Gets A Miracle

The Thursday, June 27, The Young and the Restless recap brings a miracle for Esther when she learns that her only child, Chloe, is alive. Plus, Chloe reunites with Kevin and has a heart-to-heart with Adam, and Cane planned a celebration for Traci while Jack worried about Phyllis’s new job.

Kevin (Greg Rikaart) admitted to Adam (Mark Grossman) that he found some dirty details about Nick (Joshua Morrow) when he accessed some of Victor’s (Eric Braeden) accounts. Kevin demanded to see Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson), and he promised to give Adam the details after seeing her.

After a loving reunion between Chloe and Kevin, she asked to speak with Adam alone. Adam told her to drop the act, and they discussed the elephant in the room. Both Chloe and Adam put words to their grief over Delia’s death. Adam encouraged Chloe to give up her revenge and live life for Bella.

Then, Kevin brought Esther (Kate Linder) to see Chloe, and Esther couldn’t believe her daughter was still alive. After learning all the details of why Chloe faked her death, Esther insisted on moving to Portland to be with Chloe and Bella. First, though, Chloe went to visit Delia’s grave, and she invited Delia’s father, Billy (Jason Thompson).

Before his text from Chloe, Billy learned that Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) is running Dark Horse. Jack (Peter Bergman) defended Adam when Billy worried that Phyllis would cancel the Jabotiques leases, and Billy was disgusted at his brother. Next, the brothers discussed Billy and Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Jack couldn’t believe that Victor (Eric Braeden) made Victoria the CEO of Newman Enterprises.

Loading...

At the Abbott mansion, Traci (Beth Maitland) and Cane (Daniel Goddard) finished their kiss, and then Cane declared he wanted to plan a party in Traci’s honor. She wasn’t so sure, but Cane convinced her. Later, Jack told Traci it’s time to celebrate all her accomplishments, and he was thrilled to learn that Traci completed her novel.

Cane and Billy caught up at Society. Cane bought Billy a beer and discussed leaving Chancellor, as well as Billy’s commitment to Victoria.

Finally, Ana (Loren Lott) let Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) know that the video is fantastic, and she just needed to tweak the audio. They worried that Devon (Bryton James) will veto it, but Ana let them know that Devon had a rough day, and she thinks he will like it more now that he’s had some time to think about things.