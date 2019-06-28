Elsa Hosk Goes Braless Under Plunging Sequined Dress With Dangerously High Slit In New Photos

Elsa Hosk’s latest look is bringing some serious heat to Instagram, and she doesn’t care if you’re ready for it or not.

On Thursday, June 27, the Victoria’s Secret Angel uploaded a new post to her feed on the social media platform that included a slew of new photos showing off her amazing fashion sense — and her incredible body. Through the course of a whopping seven photos, the 30-year-old debuted her ensemble from her evening out in Beirut, Lebanon, and the look certainly did not disappoint her millions of followers.

Elsa sent pulses racing in a dazzling black dress that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her impressive figure. The sequined gown was accented with sharp shoulders pads, as well as a daring v neckline that exposed an insane amount of her décolletage. The plunging cut also revealed that the babe opted to go braless underneath, a decision that left her voluptuous assets and cleavage nearly completely on display. A glimpse of her flat midsection and abs were also exposed from the deep v, which went down almost to her navel before cinching with the skirt high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist.

The bottom half of Elsa’s outfit was equally-as-risque, mimicking the bodice’s scandalous neckline with a dangerously high slit that cut all the way up to her upper thigh. One of the blonde bombshell’s long, toned legs was left completely bare thanks to the opening, offering fans even more of the babe’s flawless figure to ogle. The model paired her dress with a pair of strappy black stilettos, and added a set of thick gold hoop earrings for even more flair. She wore her blonde tresses back in a sleek, low bun, which kept her locks from hiding her face that was done up with a glamorous makeup look that consisted of a light pink lip, thick coat of mascara, and winged eyeliner that made her blue eyes pop.

Fans of the Swedish stunner were far from shy about showing some love for her latest skin-baring display. At the time of this writing, the hefty set of photos has already racked up more than 72,000 likes after just four hours of going live to Instagram. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to compliment Elsa on her jaw-dropping look.

“Always so stunning,” one fan wrote, while another called her “a true queen.”

“You are perfection,” commented a third.

Aside from showing off in gorgeous gowns, Elsa has also been flaunting her fabulous bikini body on her page. The model recently took a vacation to Saint-Tropez, where she wowed fans by showing off a number of skimpy-two pieces that sent temperatures soaring on the social media platform.