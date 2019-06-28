Bella Thorne’s Ex Mod Sun Claims That They Got Married And Divorced During Their 15-Month Romance

Relationships really do move fast in Hollywood!

Bella Thorne’s ex-boyfriend, Mod Sun, has revealed that they got married and divorced within the 15 months that they were together. The rapper shared the news in an offhand comment made during an interview with Too Fab. The question wasn’t even about Bella, as he was being asked to comment on Jake Paul’s rumored engagement to fellow Youtuber Tana Mongeau.

“That’s what young crazy people do, bro,” he said. “I got engaged, married and divorced in 15 months in Hollywood. That’s what we do out here in these streets. We out here putting rings on it, that’s what our generation does.”

Us Weekly reports that Jake and Tana are not engaged even though she said that they were on Twitter.

“JAKE JUST PROPOSED,” Mongeau tweeted on Monday, June 24. “I’m engaged.”

She even insisted that it was true when one of her followers asked her about it, according to Us Weekly.

Bella Thorne was in a relationship with Tana while she was dating Mod, an open arrangement that all parties involved had seemed ok with. But the former Disney star ended things with the “Clout 9” singer in February of this year and kept her boyfriend around for a while longer before they broke up in April.

“I will always love you,” Thorne wrote in the caption of her breakup announcement post on Instagram. “All good things must come to an end.”

Bella Thorne came out as bisexual in 2016. As Teen Vogue notes, the revelation was extremely low-key, as celebrity coming-out stories go. A fan asked her if she was bisexual on Twitter after photos of her kissing a girl popped up online and she simply said yes. She later answered a couple of questions about her sexuality during a Q & A for the movie she was promoting at the time, Midnight Sun.

During the Twitter chat, Thorne admitted that she lets her body determine who she’s attracted to in a given moment. She also advised her LGTBTQ fans that they should be as straightforward as possible with family members about their sexuality when coming out.

Although she seemed very chill about it when chatting with her fan, Bella Thorne has also admitted that being honest about her bisexuality has lost her career opportunities. She said the rejections were subtle but that she knew they were connected to her revelation.

“There were a few places on the acting side that were very negative about it. There was someone who, right after I came out, canceled my audition,” she said in an interview with Gay Times, as reported by Cosmopolitan Magazine. “It’s not like anybody comes up to you and says, ‘Well, you’re gay so I’m not going to hire you.'”