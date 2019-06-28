Taraji P. Henson Wears Barely There Bikini In Throwback Picture

Taraji P. Henson usually posts photos of herself looking super glam on the red carpet, or all done up for photo shoots. However, today she decided to show her 14.3 million Instagram followers a goofier side of her personality. Henson is always the first to crack a joke or be a little silly in interviews, and the picture encapsulates that aspect of her personality perfectly.

The picture she posted was a throwback to a girls’ outing she had with a few of her friends. The group are riding over some clear blue water on a boat and seem to be having an absolute blast. Henson isn’t afraid to showcase her incredible physique, and she’s rocking a teeny, tiny colorful string bikini.

While you can’t see her toned stomach in the particular angle she shared, you can see some jaw-dropping cleavage that definitely had all her fans drooling. The string bikini top doesn’t leave much to the imagination, and the playful look on her face shows that she knows she’s got it going on.

While Henson usually has her hair perfectly coiffed, for a girls’ day out on the water, she decided to keep her hair natural, simply pulling it up in a sassy pair of buns. The overall look is playful and a whole lot of fun.

She tagged two of her friends in the post, and they immediately commented; one saying “aayyyeeeee!!” and another remarking “we had so much fun girl every day.”

Her fans seemed to love the shots too.

“Taraji out here looking like a whole teenager. YES QUEEN!!!,” one remarked.

Though she’s been in the industry for quite some time, Henson became a household name when she scored the role of the incomparable Cookie Lyon on Empire.

Henson is always willing to talk openly and honestly about any kind of issue, including the pay gap in Hollywood. She chatted about the issue with Porter, sharing how her confidence has evolved over the years.

“‘They wanna pay what? Honey, a zero is missing. Tell them to go find it and then call me back.’ If you come to Taraji P. Henson, you need to come with that money, because I earned it,” she said.

Henson certainly hasn’t had an easy path to the top, balancing her time as a struggling actress with her role as a single mom to her son, Marcel. However, she’s always been unapologetically herself, and that’s exactly what her fans seem to respond to.