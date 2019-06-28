Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Cleavage-Baring Dress While Having Fun On A Boat In France

The gorgeous supermodel flaunted her deep cleavage in a plunging nude dress on Instagram.

Emily Ratajkowski got flirty with the camera in her latest Instagram photo share. On Thursday evening, the gorgeous supermodel treated her massive following to a couple of sun-kissed snaps that sparked a flurry of flattering comments from her adoring fans.

Earlier during the day, the Kerastase spokesmodel and social media sensation sent pulses racing all over Instagram with a sizzling black-and-white photo posted all the way from Paris. For the snapshot in question, one taken as part of her newest campaign for the popular hair care brand, Emily went on a boat cruise along the river Seine.

Posing on the boat deck, with the iconic Eiffel Tower looming in the background, the 28-year-old stunner showed off her spectacular figure as she leaned against the railing in a provocative display. As reported by The Inquisitr, Emily flaunted her killer curves in a plunging minidress, oozing both sophistication and sex appeal in the stunning black-and-white photo.

The snapshot quickly became a crowd favorite, garnering more than 370,000 likes in addition to 970 comments. Given the big success of her very artistic Parisian photo, Emily decided to offer fans a second, fresh look at her outfit. As such, the raven-haired beauty followed up her post with a pair of new sexy pics, this time around in color.

For her latest Instagram post, the sweltering Vogue model stepped inside the captain’s cabin to showcase the boat’s interior. Snapped on the captain’s chair, right next to the boat steering wheel, Emily flashed a coquettish smile to the camera as she showed off her sexy-yet-elegant outfit in the nautical surroundings.

The new set of photos unveiled that Emily’s chic, deep-cut dress boasted an alluring nude color, which beautifully complimented her tanned skin and chestnut-brown tresses. The ravishing Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model topped off her stylish look with an assortment of gold and red bracelets, and slipped on a pair of opulent-looking drop-down earrings.

Emily looked radiant in the eye-catching snaps. The brunette bombshell cut a seductive figure in her head-turning attire, showing off quite a bit of toned, glowing skin in the curve-hugging minidress. As she sat down on the captain’s chair with the boat radio transmitter in hand, the pillowy-lipped model whipped back her hair with a smoldering gesture that drew even further attention to her flawless physique.

Closely cropped to her bust, the new pics gave fans an ample view of Emily’s décolletage. To add more spice to the already steamy photo shoot, the London-born beauty went braless underneath the plunging dress, showing some serious cleavage in the dangerously low-cut garment.

Emily’s saucy pics were met with a lot of enthusiasm on Instagram. The two snapshots racked up more than 94,000 likes within less than 45 minutes of having been posted and ended up gathering over 156,000 likes and a little shy of 430 comments in just a couple of hours.

“You can captain my ship,” quipped one of her Instagram followers, adding a heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.

“Wow you are looking Gorgeous baby,” wrote a second person, ending their post with a trio of heart emoji.

“LOVE YOU,” read a third message, trailed by a string of sparkling-heart emoji.