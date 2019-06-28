A&E Will Air Tributes To ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman Early Next Week

Everyone is paying tribute to Beth Chapman after her tragic death, including the network that she called “home” for so long.

Earlier this week, Chapman died at a hospital in Hawaii after a long and hard fought battle with throat cancer. At the time of her death, she was surrounded by family including her beloved husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman. While fans and Beth’s family members have been flooding social media to pay tribute to the 51-year- old star, Fox News also reports that A&E will be paying tribute to Chapman next week.

According to the publication, the tributes will air next Monday during the 4-hour time block that features Dog the Bounty Hunter re-runs. A network executive shared that in-between each one of the episodes, a tribute to Chapman will air. The station did not release further information as to how long the tributes will be and who will be featured but it’s safe to say that Duane will probably be one of the people to honor his wife.

Beth and Dog recently signed on for a new show on WGN titled Dog’s Most Wanted. The Inquisitr shared that Beth was still shooting the series up until just before her death earlier this week. A short time ago, WGN aired a teaser trailer for the show but it never released an official air date as the series was not done filming just yet and the filming was actually scheduled to be finished this upcoming weekend.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported that Beth lost her long battle with throat cancer. Fans found out about the tragic news from Dog himself in a heartbreaking tweet.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

US Magazine also shared a statement from Beth and Dog’s family lawyer, Andrew R. Brettler, who confirmed the sad news to the public.

“She was a fighter until the very end,” the statement read. “We’ll miss her terribly and send our deepest condolences to Duane and the Chapman and Smith families.”

Beth was diagnosed with stage 2 throat cancer in 2017 and went into remission for just about a year before relapsing. This past weekend, the reality star was put into a medically induced coma after suffering from a choking incident. She remained in a coma for a few days before she passed away early in the morning on June 26.

Thoughts go out to the Chapman family during this difficult time.