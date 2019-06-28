Chanel West Coast Returns In Bikini That Sent Fan Into A ‘Heart Attack’

Chanel West Coast may not be paying attention to the comments section of her social media. Yesterday, an Instagram picture of herself in a tiny green bikini sent a fan into a “heart attack,” per The Inquisitr. The June 26 update came as a statement, but it looks like this rapper isn’t done showcasing the two-piece. Chanel has returned to Instagram for a double update; both snaps are showing the Ridiculousness star in the same tiny bikini.

Chanel’s latest update seems to have put the bikini to good use. While one photo showed the usually blond, but now-brunette in ocean waters, the other showed her in a pool. In the first photo, Chanel had been shot full-frontal. She was posing with her back against the seawater. With her right hand on her waist and her left held up to her head, Chanel seemed to be sending out some attitude. Her forthright positioning and slightly parted lips likewise offered boss vibes. The bikini was showcasing Chanel’s fierce abs and curvy hips, as well as a fair amount of cleavage.

A quick swipe to the right takes viewers to a different aquatic setting. This picture showed Chanel shot in semi-profile. Standing in a pool and surrounded by a green inflatable, the “Sharon Stoned” singer was featuring her peachy rear, muscular back, and sensual curves.

Chanel’s previous update may have gotten its fair share of comments, but this one is catching up. Given that Chanel had mentioned genetically modified organisms in her caption, fans have been responding to it. One fan got into detail, per their comment.

“How tf do they make clothes without genetically modified thread? None of the clothes we wear are gmo free, unless you use organic cotton…which swimsuits aren’t made of,” they said.

By and large, though, comments centered around this sizzling celebrity and her bikini.

“Damn Chanel got dem cakes,” one fan wrote.

“Look at you, fabulous,” another commented.

Loading...

Fortunately, it didn’t look like this update had caused any “heart attacks.” Nonetheless, it’s been causing a stir. Chanel was asked on a date by a fan, and another fan warned the world that a “hot brunette is near the water.”

Chanel’s update today seems to be proving more popular than yesterday’s, possibly because it was a double post. The rapper’s Wednesday update managed to rack up over 49,000 likes within 23 hours. Today’s post had accumulated over 98,000 likes within seven hours of going live.

Chanel has 3.2 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of Chanel should follow her account.