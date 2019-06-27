Mark Consuelos Shares Family Photo With Kelly Ripa & Three Kids & Instagram Can’t Get Over The Great Genetics

Best looking family ever? Fans certainly think so.

Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa, and their three children are currently vacationing together, and over the past few days, both Ripa and Consuelos have been sharing photos to their Instagram feed, as well as their Instagram Stories from what seems to be a fun-filled family trip. In the most recent image shared with Consuelos’ 1.8 million followers, the whole family poses together in what turned out to be a stunning shot.

In the snapshot, Kelly and Mark stand all the way to the right, putting their arms around one another and sporting huge smiles for the camera. Mark looks incredibly fit in a pair of tight white pants and a fitted navy blue polo. As always, Kelly looks gorgeous in a dark-colored dress with a white pattern that features one off-the-shoulder sleeve. Her killer legs are on display in the image and she wears her long, blond locks slicked back in a ponytail.

On the other side of the image are the couple’s three beautiful kids. Joaquin, 16, stands all the way at the end, sporting a big grin on his face and looking casual in a navy graphic T-shirt and pair of blue jeans. Next to him is the eldest Consuelos sibling, 22-year-old Michael, who is also smiling big for the photo op. He looks a little dressier than his brother in a pink button-up shirt with a flower pattern. In the middle is 18-year-old Lola, who looks gorgeous in a white dress with a colorful pattern.

Lola wears her long, dark locks down and straight and appears to be wearing a little bit of subtle makeup. In the middle of Lola and Kelly stands one of the family’s friends, who stands and strikes a pose. Since the post went live on the Riverdale star’s account just a short time ago, it’s already earned a ton of attention, amassing over 73,000 likes in addition to 430-plus comments.

Some fans took to the photo to tell the family to enjoy their vacation, while the overwhelming majority couldn’t get over what a good looking family the Consuelos are.

“Annoyingly perfect family,” one fan commented on the post with a red heart emoji.

“What a beautiful family! Enjoy vacation,” another Instagram user gushed.

“That’s a good looking family!!,” one more follower chimed in.

In the caption of the photo, Mark does not specifically mention where the family is vacationing, but a lot of followers are guessing that they’re in the French Riviera. But no matter what, one thing is for sure — the Consuelos family has some great genetics.