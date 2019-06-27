Donald Trump On Migrant Caravans: ‘Women Being Raped In Numbers That Nobody Believes’

On the heels of Wednesday night’s Democratic presidential debates — which The Inquisitr reported was criticized by the president for its technical difficulties — the White House reports that Donald Trump spoke to reporters on the White House’s south lawn on Thursday afternoon about the crisis at the border. During this time, Trump faced questions about the photos of the drowned migrants that surfaced through the media earlier this week and their impact on his policies.

Trump responded by pointing to the dangers of crossing through the Rio Grande and suggested that the wall is under construction and key to preventing people from crossing the border. He added that the wall would make it more difficult for people to attempt to cross the border and suggested that his wall would prevent rapes during the crossing.

After a reporter suggested Trump’s policy was responsible for the rapes, he appeared to ignore the comment.

“Women being raped in numbers that nobody believes, in the caravans coming up,” Trump said.

A recent report by the Women’s Refugee Commission outlines stories of gang rape and women being sold in refugee camps, and the BBC reports at least 283 migrant deaths at the United States-Mexico border in 2018. The reporters appear to believe that Trump is responsible.

“Is your asylum policy responsible for what happened?” a reporter asked.

“The asylum policy of the Democrats is responsible,” Trump said before a reporter again pushed back and accused Trump’s policies of being responsible.

Trump’s responses come almost one week after E. Jean Carroll said that he raped her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s. In addition, The Inquisitr reported that one of the women Carroll opened up to about the sexual assault, Carol Martin, claims she pushed Carroll to keep the incident secret.

“I said: ‘Don’t tell anybody. I wouldn’t tell anybody this,'” she said.

Martin told Carroll that Trump was too powerful and would likely use aggressive lawyers to keep her silent.

Carroll eventually went public, but also claims she doesn’t believe the incident qualifies as rape — while also acknowledging the assault wasn’t her fault.

“Every woman gets to choose her word. Every woman gets to choose how she describes it. This is my way of saying it. This is my word. My word is fight. My word is not the victim word.”

“I have not been raped. Something has not been done to me. I fought,” she added.

Trump has repeatedly denied the incident and claims that Carroll isn’t his “type.”