‘Game Of Thrones’: The San Diego Comic-Con Line Up Is Announced

This year will mark the final appearance at San Diego Comic-Con for 'Game of Thrones.'

The official announcement has been made regarding Game of Thrones final appearance at San Diego Comic-Con next month. The list of cast and crew that will be at the Q & A panel has also been released.

Previously, Deadline had confirmed that a Game of Thrones panel would be present for the final time at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. However, an official announcement from HBO had been not been made. Now, HBO has confirmed that Game of Thrones will be present at the event, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Nine of the actors will be present this year at Comic-Con.

Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm)

John Bradley (Samwell Tarly)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister)

Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth)

Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei)

Iain Glen (Ser Jorah Mormont)

Conleth Hill (Varys)

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark)

Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark)

Joining the cast will be the Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, as well as the director of some of the most impressive battle scenes in the series, Miguel Sapochnik.

Unfortunately, for those that were hoping Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) and Kit Harington (Jon Snow) would be present to discuss the shocking fate of their characters, they will have to settle for secondhand opinions from the cast and crew regarding this storyline.

HBO

Of course, there will still be plenty for fans to ask about regarding the final season of Game of Thrones. After all, there were coffee cups and water bottles left in scenes as well as what many fans and critics felt were rushed or questionable storyline choices by the show’s creators.

The final two seasons of Game of Thrones were the shortest with only 13 episodes in total. Previously, the epic fantasy series had contained 10 episodes per season. And, for many fans and critics, the shortened seasons appeared rushed as the series headed towards its finale. So, no doubt, the show’s pacing will be brought up at some point in next month’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

In addition, George R. R. Martin, the author of the book series on which HBO’s Game of Thrones is based, will also be absent from the panel this year.

Collider also points out that a moderator for the Game of Thrones Q & A panel has not yet been announced either.

Season 8 was the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. HBO is currently in production on a prequel series set in the same universe as Game of Thrones. However, no release date has yet been announced for this new series.

San Diego Comic-Con will run from Thursday, July 18 to Sunday, July 21, 2019.