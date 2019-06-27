Reality Steve Drops ‘Bachelorette’ Spoiler Bombshell About Hannah Brown’s Status With Her Final Guy

The spoiler bombshells are dropping left and right when it comes to ABC’s The Bachelorette 2019 season. Hannah Brown has been hoping to find a fierce, lasting love and fans have been rooting for her to get a happy ending this summer. Gossip king Reality Steve has just shared some new information about where things apparently stand now for Hannah and this is going to send shockwaves throughout “Bachelor Nation.”

Viewers have watched as Hannah has developed intense connections with several of her guys. Unfortunately, The Bachelorette spoilers have teased that it will be a rocky road for Brown all the way up to the final rose ceremony. Now, Reality Steve says that he has verified another crazy development.

According to Reality Steve’s Twitter page, Hannah just broke off her engagement with her final rose recipient. He says that this happened earlier this week, and the timing of that certainly syncs up with other Bachelorette spoilers that have been generating waves.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier, Reality Steve’s spoilers have detailed that Hannah chooses Jed Wyatt over Tyler Cameron at her final rose ceremony. Apparently, Jed proposed, and she accepted. However, that big spoiler sparked a lot of information about Jed to emerge and it looks as if Hannah wasn’t able to ignore it all.

Shortly after Reality Steve revealed that Jed snagged Hannah’s final rose — after initially saying that Tyler got that rose — Jed’s ex-girlfriend spoke out and dropped some shockers. Jed was allegedly still with his girlfriend, Sweat Leah singer Haley Stevens, as he started filming The Bachelorette.

Not only that, but Reality Steve’s latest podcast featured a one-on-one talk with Haley. During the podcast, Reality Steve revealed that it seems Jed cheated on Haley with someone else before leaving to do The Bachelorette.

Neither Jed nor Hannah have publicly commented on any of these Bachelorette spoilers. However, it sounds as if they had some difficult discussions with one another privately. Reality Steve says that Hannah and Jed are still technically together, but no longer engaged.

“This isn’t a ‘don’t ever talk to me again’ from what I’m being told, but it’s also not all rainbows and daffodils either… my guess is this relationship will be over sooner rather than later.”

The Bachelorette spoilers about Hannah picking Jed over Tyler have already left viewers reeling, and that was before this information from Haley emerged. Now, fans are all the more eager for Hannah to perhaps try to reunite with Tyler like Arie Luyendyk Jr. did with Lauren Burnham and Jason Mesnick did with Molly Malaney many seasons ago.

At this point, Reality Steve says he has no idea if Hannah has talked with Tyler or if he’d even have any interest in reuniting. Many are rooting for him to be The Bachelor, but a decision won’t be made on that front until the end of the summer or in early September.

“To end an engagement means Hannah has been bothered enough by what’s come out. I don’t see how Jed gets back in her good graces after this… This is a logical thing for Hannah to do. She had to. Just to re-evaluate everything going on bc she was essentially lied to and is now finding out other stuff about her fiance I’m guessing she had no clue about.”

Reality Steve notes that he will continue to dig for additional information and will update The Bachelorette fans further next week. If all of these spoilers are accurate, fans will have quite the “After the Final Rose” special to watch when the finale airs on July 29.

Did Hannah Brown pick Jed Wyatt over Tyler Cameron and has she now ended her engagement over the allegations related to Jed’s previous relationships? The Bachelorette spoilers tease that there is a lot more chaos on the way before Hannah can go public with her day-to-day life and fans will be buzzing over these new Reality Steve spoiler bombshells.