Farrah Abraham Fans Think ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Is Trying To Become An Actress Or A Lawyer

Could Farrah Abraham be trying out a new career path? The Teen Mom OG star shared a mysterious clip to Instagram on Wednesday evening, in which she pretended to be a “divorce lawyer” seeing a “client.” Although Abraham didn’t provide much context with the video, her fans are speculating that she may be trying to become an actress — or maybe even a lawyer.

The minute-and-a-half long video showed the 16 & Pregnant alum, now 28, walking onto a stage before sitting in a chair beside a fellow actor pretending to be her client. She wore light gray leggings paired with an orange silky tank top, a matching orange blazer, and black heeled booties — not quite a typical lawyer’s outfit.

With a bubbly voice, she greeted the man beside her and twirled and flipped her blond hair extensions, which fell down her shoulders in curls. As the scene progressed, an off-screen audience laughed at a few jokes as the actors remained in character.

The “live divorce lawyer” video on Abraham’s Instagram feed garnered over 75,000 views and over 150 comments. Many fans showed their support for the social media star’s potential career endeavors.

“Keep doing whatever makes you happy! This looks like it was a lot of fun!” one user commented.

“Good for you! Keep it up!” another fan wrote with a clapping emoji.

Some users asked if she wanted to become an actress, while others asked about becoming a lawyer.

However, as is typical with Abraham’s posts, there was also an overwhelming amount of negativity in the comments section, per Cheat Sheet.

“And yet again, you fail at everything in life. Glad escorting is working out for you; the only thing you’re good for. Stay there,” one user harshly added.

“She is like a train wreck. I can’t look away,” another said.

Many of Abraham’s followers wondered why she kept flipping her beloved hair extensions, while several others claimed to stop watching the video as soon as stepped on stage. Others insisted that the clip contained “horrible” acting.

Loading...

Abraham has a number of careers under her belt, including reality television star, adult film star, author, and even singer. However, it seems that with everything she does, she receives major backlash.

Last week, her Instagram followers slammed her for sharing a photo of herself in front of her brand new Porsche and labeling the image an “ad,” as social media influencers such as the Kardashian sisters often do, even though Abraham was allegedly not being paid at all to post the photo.

“LMAO literally says ‘#ad’ you live with your dad. Show us the paperwork and MAYBE we could believe this,” one comment on the post read.