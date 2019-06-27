Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram Pic Gets Noticed: ‘OMG! She’s Pregnant’

Priyanka Chopra has been fueling pregnancy rumors for months. Fans have been waiting for the 36-year-old to announce a pregnancy ever since she and Nick Jonas tied the knot last year. The actress’ latest Instagram update seems to have most of the platform convinced that a baby is on the way.

On June 27, Priyanka updated her account. A romantic snap showed the star with her arms around her 26-year-old husband. The couple had their heads together as they held hands and closed their eyes. A twinkling background further enhanced the romance – exposed stone wrapping an outdoor staircase overlooked background structures, fields, and what appeared to be a beautiful evening.

While Nick came stylishly clad in a light green suit with white loafers, Priyanka was looking similarly glamorous. The brunette’s shimmering gown was floor-length and cream-colored. It also came quite covered-up.

A simple caption with a heart emoji kept things vague – precisely why fans are all over the update.

“Am I the only one thinking she is pregnant?” one fan wrote.

Their comment fast-proved to be the most-liked one, racking up over 400 likes in less than 40 minutes.

“OMG! She’s pregnant,” another fan wrote.

Pregnancy suspicions didn’t exclusively fill the comments section, but they were markedly prominent.

While some fans commented on how adorable the couple looked in their snaps, others seemed hell-bent on decoding whether or not they’re expecting.

“Trying to hide her baby bump while he’s staring at it,” one user wrote.

Priyanka and her husband are currently in France. The pair has already been papped arriving at their Avignon hotel ahead of Nick Jonas’ brother’s wedding – Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner officially tied the knot in Las Vegas, Nevada last month. They are, however, set for a lavish ceremony in the southern French city.

Priyanka has spoken out about her plans to have children. As People reports, the actress made it clear that a family might be in the cards, but not in the immediate future.

“We’re both very driven, we love our work, we’re married to our work, and we’re both very supportive of each other’s work. So I’m sure it will happen in an organic way.”

Countless comments to today’s picture queried whether the couple might be expecting. The update itself also proved popular overall. It racked up over 270,000 likes within one hour of going live. Over 1,400 comments were left in the same time frame.

Priyanka has 42.4 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of Priyanka should follow her account.