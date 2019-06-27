Kylie Jenner’s Birthday Tribute To Khloe Kardashian On Instagram Is Adorably Epic

Now that they are all grown up, it’s easy to forget that the Kardashian-Jenner sisters actually share quite a big age gap — but Kylie Jenner’s latest Instagram post reminds fans of just that.

Much like her siblings, the 22-year-old took to social media to wish big sis Khloe Kardashian, who is turning 35 on June 27, a happy birthday. But Kylie’s online tribute was rather special because it consisted of an adorable throwback snap of when she was a little baby and fell asleep on Khloe’s lap, alongside an emotional caption. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, who must have been just a few months old in the photo, was fast asleep laying on her sister’s chest, while a young teenage Khloe also slept on the couch.

Khloe, who rocked her natural brunette, slightly curly hair at the time, had her locks up in a messy bun and donned a white top with lace details, as she sat on the sofa and cradled her baby sister in the heart-warming picture. Kylie was tiny, but already had a hair full of dark hair, and was dressed in a cute blue babygrow.

“thank you for all the love, guidance, and laughter throughout the years,” the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan wrote, adding that nothing can “ruin the bond” they share. And despite their 13-year age difference, that bond only grew stronger when the two found themselves pregnant at the same time last year, with Kylie giving birth to her daughter, Stormi Webster, in February, while Khloe welcomed her baby girl, True Thompson, in April.

In fact, their loyalty to each other runs so deep that when Kylie found out about her closest friend, model Jordyn Woods, kissing Khloe’s boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson, at a house party, she swiftly decided to side with her big sister and cut ties with Jordyn, even though the two were inseparable at the time. She even kicked Woods out of her guest house where she had been living for a few months.

Loading...

In a promo clip released ahead of the season finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kylie is heard explaining that she feels like Jordyn’s betrayal affected not only her, but lots of people close to her, as reported by Cosmopolitan.

“I pretty much told her exactly what we’ve been talking about, like, ‘You weren’t thinking about True, not Khloé, not me, but you weren’t even thinking about yourself. Look what you did. You can do whatever, but when it affects my family, me, that’s when it’s a problem,'” Kylie said.