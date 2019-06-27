Dean McDermott Lashes Out After Trolls Make His Son Wonder If He Is ‘Obese’

Dean McDermott is no stranger to calling out trolls who bash his family. He has on more than one occasion hit back at haters who have taken shots at his loved ones. Now he is speaking out against trolls who have made his son feel insecure about his weight.

McDermott spoke out about the incident on his Daddy Issues podcast, where he said that his son had read some of the negative comments left on family photos that said his children were “fat” and looked terrible, according to People magazine.

“I am absolutely horrified and disgusted by the comments being left about my children,” McDermott said. “Body shaming and bullying my children??!! What is wrong with you people??!!”

The father of five said he went ballistic when his son, Liam, who is 12, asked him if he was obese.

“I said, ‘Look buddy — there’s some sick people in the world … and they need to do stuff like this. They need to say bad things about people,'” he explained.

McDermott also said that he told his son that the mean comments said more about those who wrote them than they did about him.

He then said he tried to explain to Liam how trolls basically have no lives, by pointing out that his son had school and sports to keep him busy enough so that he did not have time to scroll through Instagram and leave hateful messages.

“‘So think about how sick these people are that they have to do that,'” he said.

Sadly, this is not the first time that McDermott and his wife, Tori Spelling, have found themselves to be targets of online shaming. In September, Spelling hit back at people who reportedly claimed her children looked “disheveled” in a photo she shared on the children’s first day back to school.

Earlier this month, McDermott defended his wife after online haters criticized her for posting a photo of herself and co-stars Jennie Garth and Gabrielle Carteris wearing swimsuits. The father of five slammed some of the commenters, calling them cowards and pointing out that many of them hid behind private accounts.

In March, McDermott defended his wife again, who was criticized for giving her children Little Bites for snacks. He said he was tired of people taking shots at his wife because she was a celebrity. He also added that she was a good mom and they were great parents.