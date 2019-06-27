Bahamian ‘Maxim’ Bombshell Chase Carter Sizzles In Camo Corset & Thigh-High Boots

Chase Carter is starring in a new fashion campaign, and the resulting work is bringing her Instagram fans to their knees. Earlier this week, the Bahamian model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot in which she was featured sporting an eye-popping outfit that was bound to send temperatures soaring everywhere.

In the photo in question, the former Maxim cover girl is posing with her back to the camera as she rocks a camouflage strapless corset with strings on the side that crisscross up and down and zip up on the back. The 22-year-old model teams her top with camo briefs that match her corset and accentuate the model’s derriere. Completing her sultry look, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is wearing a pair of thigh-high camo boots that, like her corset, tie up on the back in crisscross style. The boots feature a couple of cutouts on the back, which expose a little of the model’s leg.

According to the tag and caption she included with her photo, Carter posed for the photo shoot for CR Fashion Book, a creative content house founded by former editor of Vogue Paris Carine Roitfeld.

Carter is standing in front of a white wall while a beam of light frames her, creating an interesting light circle on the wall.

Carter is wearing her blonde hair in a perfect middle part and straightened in strands that fly back, suggesting there is a fan in front of the model or that she moved her head before having this shot captured. Carter looks over her left shoulder at the camera with a fierce gaze and her lips parted in a seductive way. She is wearing a black smokey eye and a cherry-colored lipstick that match the overall palette of the outfit and lighting.

The post, which Carter shared with her 446,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 11,000 likes and nearly 100 comments within a little over a day of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her sultry look, and to share their admiration for the young model.

“Whoa baby so [three fire emoji],” one user wrote.

“Ummmmm oh hi there YA DAMN BOMBSHELL,” another user chimed in, adding a bomb and a fire emoji at the end of the comment.

“That picture havem sayin Cheezussss!” a third fan added, referencing Carter’s Instagram monicker, Lil Baby Cheezus.