Justin Bieber’s Fans Think His New Chris Brown Song Is About Ex Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber has been on a hiatus for so long that every time he drops something the world just goes crazy — especially if it involves another A-list celebrity.

On Tuesday, the Canadian singer announced the release of his new song with fellow hunk Chris Brown, titled “Don’t Check On Me,” ahead of the official release of the latter’s upcoming album, Indigo. Fans freaked out as soon as the tune was made public, as there was no publicity regarding the duet and dropped out of nowhere. However, the online antics continued when the Biebs took to his Instagram feed to share a cryptic message with his 114 million followers, as per Hollywood Life.

On Thursday, the 25-year-old posted a fraction of the song on social media, with a short video showing the cover art in the background while he belted out some of the lyrics. In the caption he wrote, “I had some things to say,” which immediately sent his fans into overload — but he ended up changing it to just the title of the collaborative track.

As per usual, they assumed the song was about his ex, fellow pop star Selena Gomez, with one online user writing in the comment section, “Soooo another song about Selena lol,” while another one chimed in, “The song is very beautiful but Selena is not checking for you.”

In the song, Justin sings, “Might run across your mind but don’t worry ’bout me, no/My heart is back in one piece, it ain’t skipped a beat/(…)Don’t take it personal if I can’t reply now/I’m distant ’cause I don’t wanna be reached now/Won’t let the ghosts of our past weigh my future down.”

Of course, the heartthrob is now happily married to model Hailey Baldwin, but his longest and most high-profile relationship before that was with Selena, which is why many made the assumption that “Don’t Check On Me” is about her.

Despite the fact the former couple hasn’t been together in a long time, many of her fans still fiercely stand up for her and are quick to criticize him, even to this day.

Loading...

“Married, but still singing about your ex,” one Instagram user commented on Justin’s post, while another one took it a little further and said, “Meanwhile Selena dgaf about him or even bother to breathe his name anymore.”

However, most of JB’s fans know that he is truly head over heels with his wife, as he often shows on social media. Just last week, he posted a sweet black and white photo of him playing the piano in the studio while Hailey stood behind him and wrapped her arms around his neck, taking in her beau’s intimate performance. The pair have been married since September of last year when they tied the knot in a secret ceremony at a New York City courthouse.