Sofia Vergara Rocks Floral Print Dress And Instagram Thinks That She’s Not Even Aging

Another day, another killer outfit for Sofia Vergara.

The Modern Family star has been posting a lot of images on her social media feed in recent weeks, with the overwhelming majority of them showing off both her incredible figure and fashion sense to fans. The brunette bombshell is wildly popular on Instagram — she has 16 million-plus fans and counting — and it’s safe to say that almost everything that she shares with fans turns to gold. In the most recent image shared with her loyal fans, Vergara stuns in what she called a throwback photo.

In the snapshot, the mother of one sits on a light-colored outdoor chair with a stunning display of palm trees just behind her. The actress looks off to the side while wearing a huge smile on her face and her long, dark locks down and curly. She also dons a face full of makeup that comes complete with blush and lip gloss while the rest of her face is covered by tortoise patterned sunglasses.

The beauty sports a two-toned patterned dress with a white top that features a multi-colored floral pattern with a red knit bottom. On her lap sits Vergara’s beloved pooch, who is sporting a little dress of her own with the same floral pattern as Vergara’s. It definitely comes as no shock that her latest photo has earned the 46-year-old plenty of attention with over 20,000 likes in addition to 140-plus comments in just a short time after going live.

While some of Vergara’s fans took to the post to gush over her beautiful dress, countless others couldn’t help but comment on how beautiful she always looks. A few other followers simply chimed in with heart and flame emoji.

“She’s surreal! Proving ageing [sic] isn’t a thing!” one follower gushed.

“It takes a confident woman to be photographed next to someone as beautiful as you,” one more commented.

As mentioned earlier, Vergara has been showing off her amazing figure in a ton of outfits as of late. As The Inquisitr shared a few weeks ago, Vergara got into vacation mode, soaking up some rays by the pool.

In the stunning shot, the actress dips her feet in the water while leaning back and lying on her hands. The Colombian-born beauty’s killer legs are fully on display in the photo and so are her ripped arms. The 46-year-old looks casual yet sexy in a tiny tie-dye beach dress that features a number of different colors, including pink, blue, and white.

Just like her fans, it appears as though Vergara is happy for summer to have finally arrived.