Kristin Bell Shows Off Her Fantastically Fit Figure In Blue Sports Bra

Kristen Bell is in a very good place.

The 38-year-old actress was photographed this week showing off her incredibly fit physique on a gym day. Bell flaunted her tight figure in a blue sports bra and workout pants as she walked in Los Angeles with her gym partner.

As The Daily Mail noted, Bell was sporting a post-workout glow in the Los Angeles sun. The report noted that she was sporting a navy blue sports bra and mauve leggings, with her blonde hair slicked back in a low ponytail.

Kristen Bell is well known in Hollywood for her diet and workout regimen, which she is able to maintain despite a very busy schedule and the added pressure of being a working mom. In an interview with Shape, Bell said that she makes sure to hit up a workout class once or twice a week for 45 minutes of intensive action.

Because time is so tight, Bell said she wants to make sure her workouts are as efficient as possible and goes for classes that have a lot of bang for the buck.

“I’ve tried a ton of workouts in L.A. and have realized that I need maximum a**-kicking in the shortest amount of time,” she told Shape.

Kristen said she takes a class that is a “cross between Pilates and CrossFit” that aims to send a person into muscle exhaustion. Each class can burn up to 1,000 calories, she shared.

“By the end, you’re basically shaking and falling off the machine,” Kristen told the magazine.

Kristen’s workouts aren’t always alone. As she shares on her Instagram feed, the whole family gets involved, including some hikes with husband Dax Shepard. Sometimes, the couple brings the kids along for family outings.

But it seems the bulk of the work is done when the family is left behind, and Kristen said Dax sometimes takes one for the team so she can get her exercise in.

“My husband and I know that we need to work out not just for our physical well-being but for our mental well-being,” Kristen told Shape. “So once on the weekends, my husband will say, ‘I’ll take the kids to brunch, why don’t you go to a class?’ and whenever I have a 45-minute gap in my week, I make working out a priority.”

The star of The Good Place may need the energy. Kristen Bell has quite a busy slate ahead of her, with four projects in various stages of production, including the highly-anticipated sequel Frozen 2.