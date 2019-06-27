Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Reportedly Won’t Get Married Until Kourtney Kardashian Has Moved On

Scott Disick is reportedly not ready to take his relationship with girlfriend Sofia Richie any further until his ex Kourtney Kardashian has a man of her own.

Disick and Kardashian haven’t been together for some time, but the Flip It Like Disick star would reportedly like to see the Poosh founder with someone else before he agrees to marry Richie, per HollywoodLife. Disick reportedly feels that once Kardashian also gets married to someone, he and Richie would be free to say, “I do.”

A source told the outlet that he also feels like more children with Richie is in his future, but only after he knows that Kardashian is completely done having romantic feelings for him.

“Scott feels that he would hurt Kourtney and the kid’s feelings if he is married and Kourtney isn’t. Scott is aware that many would think that it was potentially a weird thing to feel that way since Scott and Kourtney are no longer romantic but that is what is going through Scott’s mind,” the source said. “He doesn’t want it to look like an excuse even though some might feel that it is absolutely an excuse. Its just Scott’s frame of mind and will likely determine his future with Sofia in the marriage and children department.”

The exes, who have three children together — Mason, 9, Penelope, 6 and Reign, 4 — have historically had a great co-parenting relationship since calling it quits in 2014.

Richie has seemingly played a large role in his children’s lives and has attended their parties and gone on family vacations with the entire Kardashian-Jenner family. However, many fans were holding on to hope that Disick and Kardashian rekindled their relationship when Richie didn’t attend the family’s recent trip to Costa Rica.

While Disick is reportedly waiting for his baby mama to move on, the Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami alum reportedly won’t be ready for marriage any time soon. The single mother is aware that her fame makes things even more “difficult” to get back out and start dating. A source shared, though, that the eldest Kardashian sister still has wedding plans in mind for when she does meet her special someone.

“She thought it was going to be Scott and that didn’t happen,” the source said of Kardashian finding someone who can handle her fame. “So she doesn’t have much hope that it will even though she would love to have her own fairytale wedding.”

Kardashian did show that she was moving on when she dated Younes Bendjima until August 2018. She has also been romantically linked to Black-ish star Luka Sabbat.