Victoria’s Secret Model Jourdan Dunn Flaunts Insane Figure In Burberry Bikini

Jourdan Dunn looked ready for summer in a recent update to her Instagram account. In the photo, the Victoria’s Secret model showed off her toned, tanned body while rocking a Burberry bikini.

Dunn stood in the sand on what appeared to be a beach, striking a pose. With lounge chairs, greenery, and a beautiful blue sky behind her, she seemed camera-ready.

Dunn’s 2.3 million followers loved the shot, with many commenting on how spectacular the model’s figure looked.

Dunn, who recently became a spokesperson for Reebok, explained how she kept her body in shape in an interview with Footwear News.

“For me, I just don’t exercise to keep fit. Exercise is also a way for me to keep my mental and emotional well-being in check. I enjoy boxing, pilates and barre, as I find these workouts really help keep my mind, body and soul aligned,” she said.

Dunn is an advocate for body positivity and said the best way that women can learn to accept their bodies was to realize no one is perfect.

The 28-year-old supermodel also said that one mantra that she lives by is that fear is not an option.

“Fear gets in the way of living to your utmost potential, so I try my best to progress in the direction of possibilities rather than regress toward fear and doubt,” the British beauty said.

The mom-of-one certainly looked fearless in her update.

While Dunn looks relaxed in the photo, being a model comes with its own pressure. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she said one way that she manages stress is to take time for herself and not get to caught up in social media.

“I make sure that I take the time out to really listen to my body and my thoughts and to make sure I’m on point, because if I’m not then I can just crash and burn.”

The model explained that spending just a few minutes in the morning to focus on herself before she gets busy can be enough for her to feel grounded. She said that even if that means waking up five minutes earlier so that she has time to gather her thoughts and drink a cup of tea or maybe read, that is enough for her to feel that she is centered and ready to face the day.

Fans wanting to keep up with Dunn can follow her Instagram account.