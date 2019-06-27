Olivia Culpo Flaunts Perky Cleavage In Denim Bustier

Olivia Culpo is getting ready for the Fourth of July, according to her latest Instagram post. And, judging by her most recent photo share, she’s doing so in great style.

The stunning supermodel was certainly in a party mood when she updated her social media page earlier today. In a vivid snap shot for her latest collaboration with Bacardi, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model showcased a delicious lime cooler as she talked cocktail recipes and Fourth of July celebrations.

Posing in a fully stocked kitchen, Olivia flashed a beaming smile at the camera while holding a big, yummy-looking jar of watermelon lime cooler. Two other appetizing drinks were laid out on a table in front of her, along with a bottle of Bacardi and a bounty of treats, including a white bowl full of limes, a cut up, ice-filled watermelon, and several watermelon and lime slices.

For her latest Instagram update, Olivia treated her massive following to a pair of tantalizing pics. Photographed against the backdrop of white kitchen cabinets, the gorgeous model spread summer vibes all over Instagram with her cheerful demeanor, refreshing cocktails, and aestival attire. The former Miss Universe donned a casual, yet sexy outfit that showed plenty of glowing, tanned skin, conjuring up images of Fourth of July parties, and good old fun under the summer sun.

Olivia’s double Instagram photo share saw her slip into a cheeky denim bustier that beautifully flattered her jaw-dropping figure. Boasting a sweetheart neckline, the skintight number drew all of the attention to her generous décolletage area. A couple of dark buttons in the front gave the light-blue, vintage-looking piece a trendy air, further leading the eye toward Olivia’s busty assets.

Loading...

The 27-year-old stunner put her sculpted shoulders and supple arms on full display in the skin-baring bustier. As she smiled to the camera with the summery drink in hand, she gave fans an ample view of her chiseled collarbones, showing a decent amount of cleavage in the process.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model teamed up her revealing top with a pair of tight-fitting jeans in a matching color, proudly flaunting her sensational figure in the denim ensemble. She topped off her look with a naturally-looking summer glam that included perfectly contoured eyebrows, shimmering eyeshadow, and a glossy red lipstick.

In keeping with the Fourth of July theme, the red-lipped, denim-clad model painted her nails white. To complete her look, the raven-haired beauty pulled back her tresses into a tight, sleek bun.