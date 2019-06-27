Australian Model Georgia Gibbs Spreads Her Legs Wide In Skimpy Black Bikini

Georgia Gibbs is enjoying some sun-filled days in Mexico with her beau, and she couldn’t help but share some snippets of her time there with her loyal Instagram fans. On Wednesday, the Australian model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a skimpy bikini as she struck a sultry pose in her hotel bed.

In the photo in question, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is sitting on a bed with her legs spread apart as she rocks a slightly metallic gray-black two-piece bikini. The top bears an underwire bra with thin straps that go over her shoulders and a low-cut neckline that plunges into her chest, showing off quite a bit of cleavage. The 24-year-old blonde bombshell teams her top with matching high-rise bottoms that sit just above her bellybutton, leaving her incredibly toned upper abs on full display. According to the tag she includes with her post, the two-piece she is wearing is by Pretty Little Thing, a brand for which Gibbs recently shot a commercial. As she notes in her caption, the TV commercial is out now in Australia.

The model is seated on a bed covered in dark gray sheets that match the color of her swimsuit with one of her legs stretched in front of her and the other bent on the bed, in a sultry pose.

The model is glowing against the sunlight, as the photo appears to have been taken at the golden hour. Gibbs is wearing her blonde hair in a middle part and down in loose, large waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest. She is also wearing some black mascara and a little white eyeliner on her lower lids, helping the green of her eyes stand out.

The post, which she shared with her 650,000 Instagram followers, garnered nearly 20,000 likes and more than 175 comments in under a day of having been posted. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for the bikini model.

“My gorgeous queen,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with two red hearts, a crown and a heart eyes emoji.

“Ohhhhhhhhhh myyyyyy lord,” another poster chimed in, adding a series of fire emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are just stunning, inside and out!” a third poster raved.

